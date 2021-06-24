mRNA vaccine inventor concerned over adolescents receiving vaccine; YouTube removes video

Dr. Robert Malone, who helped create some of the mRNA technology used in the COVID-19 vaccine, cautioned adolescents about being vaccinated as many public and private universities are mandating vaccines for the next school year and reports have emerged linking the vaccine to mild heart inflammation.

Malone appeared on Fox News' “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday to discuss his concerns about the vaccine for people who are not high risk for COVID-19, like children and young adults.

"[O]ne of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are. And so, I am of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept vaccines or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines," Malone said on the show.

He emphasized that the vaccines are not officially approved by the FDA but are administered under emergency use authorization.

"This is a fundamental right having to do with clinical research ethics," he continued. "And so, my concern is that I know that there are risks. But we don't have access to the data and the data haven't been captured rigorously enough so that we can accurately assess those risks. And therefore … we don't really have the information that we need to make a reasonable decision."

Google-owned YouTube recently deleted a video showing a podcast where Malone and others discussed concerns with the COVID-19 vaccines, Fox News reported.

Malone said he has a “bias that the benefits probably don't outweigh the risks” for younger Americans receiving the vaccine, but said the risk-benefit analysis is not being done.

“But unfortunately, the risk-benefit analysis is not being done, so that is one of my other objections, that we talk about these words 'risk-benefit analysis' casually as if it is very deep science,” he continued. "It's not. Normally at this stage, the CDC would have performed those risk-benefit analyses and they would be database and science-based. They are not right now. It’s kind of a little bit the seat of the pants, and that I really object to.”

Malone said there is a "pretty good chance" that the risk-benefit ratio for those 18 years old and under “doesn't justify vaccination in these very young adults.”

Malone said his understanding is that the CDC is “overwhelmed” and waiting on data from other countries to come in before they make decisions.

“I think that what we have is a structural problem in how the databases were built and how they are being analyzed,” he continued.

Not too surprising, but here we go.

CDC panel says heart inflammation cases likely linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccineshttps://t.co/mk2cA7lHiX — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) June 23, 2021

Data shows that children who have COVID-19 are very unlikely to suffer heavily or require hospitalization though the CDC recommends everyone who is eligible and over 12 years old should receive the vaccine because "widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic."

The Food and Drug Administration first authorized 12 to 15-year-olds to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on May 10.

One week after the vaccine was greenlighted for this age group, at least 600,000 children ages 12 to15 received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the CDC reported.

As of June 17, over 4 million children had tested positive for COVID-19, which represents 14% of all cases, according to The American Academy of Pediatrics.

Reporting from 23 states and New York City showed that children were 1.4% to 3.3% of total reported hospitalizations and 0.1% to 1.9% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization. The age range defining “child” varies in some states in the report.

Data from 42 states, New York City, Puerto Rico and Guam shows that children made up 0.00% to 0.22% of the COVID-19 mortality rate in states that reported child COVID-19 deaths, according to the June report. Seven states reported zero child deaths.

Only about 0.4% of children under 12 years old have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 29.2% of 12 to 15-year-olds and 42.1% of 16 to 17-year-olds, according to CDC data updated on Thursday.

A CDC safety panel reported on Wednesday that there is a likely a “likely association” of receiving the vaccine and heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults.

The reported cases of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, or inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart, are generally mild and typically come with fatigue, chest pain and disturbances in heart rhythm.

Of the 1,200 initial reports CDC officials are tracking of the rare heart inflammation following mRNA coronavirus vaccine doses, most of the reports have come from those in their teens and early 20s and are most common in males. It is not confirmed these cases are linked to receiving the vaccine.

"Clinical presentation of myocarditis cases following vaccination has been distinct, occurring most often within one week after dose two, with chest pain as the most common presentation,” Dr. Grace Lee, chairwoman of the CDC's vaccine safety committee, said.

Dr. Meryl Nass, an internal medicine physician, said the highest rates of myocarditis after receiving the vaccine are in “the youngest kids," according to LifeSiteNews.

However, the CDC maintains the benefits of receiving the mRNA vaccine outweigh the risks.

Isaiah Harris, a healthy 18-year-old male from Arkansas, is one case of a teen who developed myocarditis after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in April, according to Children’s Health Defense.

In exclusive The Defender interview, 18-year-old Isaiah Harris and his father described how Isaiah had to be hospitalized within 48 hours of second dose of Pfizer vaccine and subsequently had a heart attack.



SUBSCRIBE to #TheDefender: https://t.co/zL66Edfiw5https://t.co/3UR2mjV5LL — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 22, 2021

Harris felt sick and feverish at first after his second dose, but when he began to have trouble breathing, he was rushed to the hospital to find what his parents say was a heart attack.

Harris is now recovering, but will likely deal with a possible life-long heart issue.

“I believe President Biden said in a recent statement that if you aren’t vaccinated, you’ll end up paying the price or you’ll have to wear a mask. But I’d rather have COVID than a heart attack,” Harris said in an interview.

The CDC reports over 178 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is over 53% of the population.