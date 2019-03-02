Louisiana suspends abortionist's medical license, asks why 2 clinics hired dangerous doc

Louisiana suspended the medical license of an abortion provider, stating that the disciplinary action was in order “to safeguard the public health.”

The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners issued an order Tuesday to Dr. Kevin Govan Work, notifying him that his license would be suspended pending a final resolution through an administrative hearing.

“The board has concluded that pending the institution and conclusion of formal administrative procedures herein, emergency action is imperative to safeguard the public health, welfare and safety,” explained the board’s notice.

Work had been performing abortions at two facilities, Delta Women’s Clinic in Baton Rouge and Women’s Healthcare Center in New Orleans.

Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life, sent a letter to the board on Feb. 19 demanding that Work was in violation of a probation order over past disciplinary actions.

These included allowing other medical personnel to treat patients without his supervision, failing to document prescriptions controlled substances, and giving false sworn information to the board on his surgical operations at a medical facility.

“We would be surprised if the LSBME were to grant Dr. Work permission to work in outpatient abortion facilities, especially given his troubled history at outpatient abortion facilities, his failure to pass the Board Certi­cation Examination in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and his own desire to pursue wound care,” wrote Clapper.

“I am writing to inquire about this apparent contradiction between Dr. Work’s probation, his troubled history, and his current state of practice at these two outpatient abortion facilities. If Dr. Work is in violation of his probation, then we ask that swift action be taken by the LSBME to ensure that Dr. Work does not continue in his current capacity and that further disciplinary be pursued if appropriate.”

In response to the news of the suspension, Clapper released a statement on Wednesday expressing support for the Board’s decision.

“We applaud the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners for their prompt action in investigating Dr. Kevin Work and taking emergency action to protect the safety of the public. We look forward to learning more about the LSMBE’s final action on this investigation,” stated Clapper.

Clapper went on to question why the two abortion clinics would hire a doctor who had a history of disciplinary issues to perform procedures at their facilities.

“Did the abortion facilities review information about Dr. Work prior to hiring him? If so, did they inform their clients of Dr. Work’s history and probation status?” continued Clapper.

“It appears Dr. Work’s presence is another indication that these abortion facilities are for-profit businesses willing to cut corners when it comes to the health and safety of their clients.”

On Feb. 7, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked Louisiana from implementing the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act, that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of where they perform abortions.

The 5-4 decision to keep the state law from going into effect was celebrated by the Center for Reproductive Rights, which filed a lawsuit against the Act in 2017.

“The Supreme Court stepped in to protect our rights by blocking a clinic shutdown law just hours before taking effect in Louisiana. Next, we will ask it to hear our case and strike down the law for good,” tweeted the Center last month.