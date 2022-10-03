Lover confesses to killing pastor whose wife is serving life in prison for plotting his death

An Oklahoma man has admitted to killing a pastor in his sleep at the request of the pastor's wife.

Kahlil Square, 27, has pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder for the March 2021 fatal shooting of Pastor David Evans of Freewill Harmony Church in Ada, NBC News reported last week.

Square's plea is "blind," which means he has no agreement with the district attorney's office, according to Square's lawyer, Tony Coleman, adding that the decision was the "best strategy available."

The late pastor's wife, Kristie Evans, 49, also pleaded guilty for her involvement in plotting the crime and was sentenced to life in prison in August. She will be eligible for parole in 2060.

Evans claimed that the guilt "ate her alive" and confessed to authorities to "get right with God."

During her sentencing hearing, prosecutors said they believe Evans is a "very good liar." Coleman claims Evans "manipulated" Square through a "web of deception."

On March 22, 2021, Square reportedly snuck into the Evans home, went to the bedroom and shot David Evans while he slept.

Initially, Kristie Evans reported to authorities that her husband, whom she married over three decades ago, was murdered unexpectedly by an "intruder."

But shortly after the murder, Evans and Square were charged after Evans confessed her part in the plot.

Evans told authorities her husband was abusive and even pressured her to "have sex with other men," including Square.

Brittany Long, an adult daughter of the couple, released a statement to the media saying she believes her mother was abused and did what it takes to "survive."

Long added that her mother told her "more than once that she still prefers her life now to the life she had been living since 1991."

Joi Miskel, Evans' defense attorney, wanted a split sentence so that Evans would spend "some time in prison and the rest of [her] life on probation."

"[Evans] went from being in a small town home with her mom and dad to a very abusive home with her husband, who over decades and decades abused her physically, emotionally, financially, sexually, especially in the last five years," Miskel told local news outlet KTEN in August.

"He pretty much farmed her out and had men have sex with her, sometimes multiples at a time. It was a lifeline for her at that point, to just have someone pay her attention. And it was all positive attention."

Evans admitted to conspiring with Square to kill her husband when he was on a mission trip in Mexico. They devised a plan to use the pastor's gun and bullets to kill him. Evans placed the gun and bullets outside on the night of the murder for Square to use and unlocked an exterior door for him to enter in the middle of the night.

Prosecutors say David Evans was under a $250,000 life insurance policy, and the family declared bankruptcy a few months before the murder, The Oklahoman reports.

Prosecutors said that Evans wrote Square sexual messages just two weeks after their arrest.