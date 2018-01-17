'Lucifer' Season 3 Spoilers: Lucifer and Pierce Go Undercover as a Couple in New Photo

Facebook/LuciferonFOX Promotional image for 'Lucifer'

Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Pierce/Cain (Tom Welling) look very happy together in a new photo from an upcoming episode of "Lucifer" season 3.

Entertainment Weekly obtained an exclusive first look photo that shows Lucifer and Pierce wearing floral Hawaiian shirts while posing against a scenic backdrop. Lucifer has one hand raised, showing a wedding ring, and the other on Pierce's waist.

"When Lucifer and Pierce are forced to go above and beyond to solve a murder in Suburbia, uh... there goes the neighborhood," executive producer Ildy Modrovich joked.

The murder in question takes place in a suburban area in Los Angeles, California. A chemistry teacher, who formerly cooked ecstasy, is killed. In order to capture the murderer, Lucifer and Pierce go undercover as a couple. Ellis has already previewed a "strange bromance" taking place between the two men, but this is something else entirely.

But, this will not be the only storyline involving Pierce/Cain and Love. Ellis also previously teased a narrative revolving around a love triangle that consists of Lucifer, Pierce, and Chloe (Lauren German).

"As we push towards the end of the season there is a huge Lucifer/Chloe storyline that also involves Pierce, and it becomes this kind of love triangle. There are some really lovely moments for Lucifer and Chloe as we build toward our big, big finish, which I can't spoil right now," he said. "But it's very Deckerstar-centric — our fans will be happy!"

The undercover episode, titled "Till Death Do Us Part," is not due to air until Jan. 29. Before that, "Lucifer" returns with an episode titled "All About Her," which will see the titular character offering to lend Pierce/Cain a hand in his attempt to be rid of his eternal curse to walk the Earth. The synopsis also states that Lucifer will help Chloe solve a murder in an effort to secure aid from her as well.

"Lucifer" season 3 will resume on Monday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.