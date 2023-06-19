Lysa TerKeurst appears to be dating someone new after painful 2021 divorce

Following a painful divorce in December 2021, Christian author and speaker Lysa TerKeurst was all smiles in a video posted on her social media accounts last week of her and a man whom many speculate could be a new romantic interest. Specifics of their relationship remain unclear and unconfirmed, however.

Rumors circulated online about what appears to be a new romance after TerKeurst posted a video on Facebook and Instagram showing footage and photos of her with an unknown man. In one photo, they are holding hands. In another clip, she kisses him.

The bestselling author and founder of Proverbs 31 Ministries wrote a message under her post on Instagram that seemed to be alluding to her divorce. She also credited God for what appears to be her new romantic interest.

"The hard parts of our story aren't the end of our story. If you would have told me this years ago, I would have thought 'that sounds good in theory, but it's not my reality.' I will never understand the twists and turns of life. But I am so grateful that when everything else feels so uncertain, the goodness and kindness of God is something we can count on," TerKeurst wrote.

"There were so many days, months, years where I didn't feel it. I had big doubts. Deep hurt. A sadness like I have never known before. But in time, He wrote a story that was the sweetest surprise," she continued.

"I know many of you are still in the thick of the hurt and pain. And I'm still right here to walk beside you. I'm not through it all yet. But I am in a really beautiful part of this journey, and I wanted to share it with you."

TerKeurst, a mother of five, announced in January of 2022 that she and her husband, Art, would be ending their marriage of roughly 30 years after he "broke their marriage vows" and engaged in "chosen patterns of behavior that dishonor God and the biblical covenant of marriage."

"It has crushed my heart to know he has broken those vows. Over the past several years, I have fought really hard to not just save my marriage, but to survive the devastation of what consistent deception of one spouse does to the other," she wrote on social media at the time of the announcement.

"It's brutal and heart crushing to constantly fear the hurtful choices of someone you love. I've had to learn the hard way there's a big difference between mistakes (which we all make) and chosen patterns of behavior that dishonor God and the biblical covenant of marriage."

During the time of her divorce announcement, TerKeurst opened up about how she was able to find healing and peace in Jesus.

"Bitterness and resentment could be eating me alive. But, miraculously, that's not where I'm at. With time, prayer, and lots of counseling, my heart is healing," she wrote in a social media post.

"Sometimes the culmination of all our efforts and the answer to our prayers is that God restores us in relationships. And sometimes He rescues us out of relationships. I don't understand why circumstances sometimes go the way my story is now going. But I'm standing firm in my faith and trusting God with every step. My family and I treasure your prayers and your compassion."

TerKeurst is the author of Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are, published in November 2022. The book aims to help readers "stop the dysfunction of unhealthy relationships by showing you biblical ways to set boundaries — and, when necessary, say goodbye — without losing the best of who you are."

After going through divorce, TerKeurst has been open about her journey relationally. In a July 15, 2022, Instagram post, she detailed her struggles with boundaries.

"I've struggled with boundaries for years. I'd almost resigned myself to believing boundaries don't really work for a person wired like me. Plus, I'd had boundaries weaponized against me and used as punishment which just gave me even more doubts. And, most of all, I lacked the biblical confidence that healthy boundaries aren't just a good idea, they're God's idea," TerKeurst wrote.

"Where there is chaos, there's usually a lack of boundaries. I'm so grateful for years of good counseling and countless hours of theological research that finally helped me learn what healthy boundaries are supposed to look like, how to place them on myself instead of trying to change other people, and healthier ways to have hard conversations around needed boundaries."