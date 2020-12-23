Major pro-life group gives Pres. Trump its ‘Person of the Year’ award Major pro-life group gives Pres. Trump its ‘Person of the Year’ award

A prominent pro-life group has named President Donald Trump as its “Person of the Year” for 2020 for his public policy efforts on abortion and judicial appointments.

Operation Rescue announced Tuesday that Trump was the recipient of its 2020 Person of the Year Malachi Award, having previously bestowed him with the honor in 2017.

The organization cited Trump’s efforts to remove Title X funding from Planned Parenthood, pulling out of the United Nations’ World Health Organization due to its support for abortion, the appointment of numerous pro-life judges, including three justices of the United States Supreme Court, and his administration withholding $200 million in tax dollars from California over a state law requiring healthcare providers to cover abortions, regardless of any moral objections.

“President Trump has done more to build a Culture of Life in the U.S. than all previous presidents combined,” said Operation Rescue's President Troy Newman, as quoted in the announcement.

“It is my honor to acknowledge these accomplishments and relay my deep gratitude to him for keeping and exceeding all his promises when it comes to the matter of abortion.”

Operation Rescue awards its annual Malachi Award to a person they believe has done notable things to advance protections for unborn babies.

Last year, the group gave the award to Samuel Lee, a Missouri pro-life activist credited with crafting legislation that curbed the abortion practices of Planned Parenthood in the state.

Operation Rescue previously awarded Trump the Malachi Award in 2017, citing among other things his Department of Justice launching a formal investigation into claims that Planned Parenthood profited from selling aborted baby body parts, reversing an Obama-era rule requiring states to fund Planned Parenthood, expanding conscience protections for religious groups opposed to covering abortions in their healthcare plans, and enforcing the Mexico City Policy, which barred the funding of abortion overseas.

“He has proven to be the most pro-life president we have had in modern history and has backed up his pro-life rhetoric with action like no other before him,” stated Newman in 2017.

Due to his campaign promises and policies while in office regarding abortion, Trump has gotten the support of many major pro-life organizations.

In January, for example, the Susan B. Anthony List endorsed Trump for a second term and announced a $52 million effort to get him reelected.

“From now until Election Day, our team will go door-to-door visiting traditional Democrat voter groups who may simply be unaware of the Democrats’ support for extreme pro-abortion policies,” explained Mallory Quigley of SBA List to LifeNews at the time.

“Our focused, battle-tested voter outreach method will ensure we reach the voters who can provide President Trump and pro-life Senate candidates the winning margin on Election Day.”

The Malachi Award from Operation Rescue comes as the Trump campaign continues to advance litigation aimed at challenging the results of the presidential election.

Recently, Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn multiple legal decisions against the campaign’s efforts to toss out the election results in Pennsylvania.

