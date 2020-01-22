Trump proclaims National Sanctity of Human Life Day on 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

President Donald Trump has proclaimed Jan. 22 as National Sanctity of Human Life Day.

Released yesterday, the official proclamation notes that according to the latest available analysis tracking the relevant data and trends, the number of abortions continues to decrease in recent years as has the rate of teen pregnancies.

The proclamation documents the policy moves the administration has made since the president took office, notes the philosophical direction the United States is leading in international spaces — such as the building of a coalition of nations to dispel the idea that abortion is a fundamental human right — and praises the work of social service providers in the pro-life movement.

"So far, 24 nations representing more than a billion people have joined this important cause. We oppose any projects that attempt to assert a global right to taxpayer-funded abortion on demand, up to the moment of delivery. And we will never tire of defending innocent life — at home or abroad," the president's statement says.

"As a Nation, we must remain steadfastly dedicated to the profound truth that all life is a gift from God, who endows every person with immeasurable worth and potential. Countless Americans are tireless defenders of life and champions for the vulnerable among us. We are grateful for those who support women experiencing unexpected pregnancies, those who provide healing to women who have had abortions, and those who welcome children into their homes through foster care and adoption."

Although many pro-life advocates expressed reservations about Trump's sincerity about abortion in the lead-up to the 2016 election campaign given how he previously identified as pro-choice and his lack of political experience, he has since been called the most pro-life president in U.S. history and many are actively campaigning for his reelection.

Trump's proclamation coincides with the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide.

"I ask every citizen of this great Nation to listen to the sound of silence caused by a generation lost to us, and then to raise their voices for all affected by abortion, both seen and unseen," the proclamation states.

Earlier this month, over 200 federal legislators from both the U.S. House and Senate filed a friend of the court brief pertaining to June Medical Services v. Gee, an upcoming case at the Supreme Court where the justices will decide whether a Louisiana law requiring abortion facilities to have admitting privileges at local hospitals is constitutional.

The federal legislators asked the high court to revisit the core holdings in the cases that have enshrined abortion as a constitutional right for decades, particularly Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 decision that upheld and reinforced Roe.

The March for Life, which occurs annually during the week of the anniversary of Roe in which tens of thousands of participants gather on the National Mall and march to the Supreme Court, is slated to occur Friday in Washington, D.C.

In 2017, Vice President Mike Pence became the first sitting vice president to address the gathering in person. The following year, President Trump addressed the marchers via telecast with a ceremony in the Rose Garden.