Home News Major US chains to close on Easter, giving employees the day off

As believers across the United States prepare for Easter, one of the most celebrated Christian holidays on the Church calendar, several major U.S. store chains plan to close on the holiday, giving employees the day off.

Falling on Sunday, Easter is a festive day when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which occurred days after Christ's brutal death on the cross (Good Friday). Christians regard Christ's death as the ultimate sacrifice for the sins of humanity.

TJX, which runs off-price retail chains TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and HomeSense, announced that it will close its stores for the upcoming holiday on March 31.

"We consider ourselves an Associate-friendly company and we are pleased to give Associates the time to enjoy Easter with family and friends," a TJX spokesperson said in a statement shared with media.

There are over 1,300 TJ Maxx stores and 1,200 Marshalls stores across the U.S. All stores will reopen on April 1, the day after Easter.

Warehouse chains Costco and Sam's Club will also be closed on Easter Sunday. There are 876 Costco stores, while there are nearly 600 Sam's Club locations.

Retail giant Target will close its over 1,900 stores in the United States. Its main competitor, Walmart, will open for regular hours.

Publix supermarkets, with its over 1,400 stores, will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Joining the list of chains that are closing for the holiday are Macy's department stores (515 locations) and H-E-B outlets.

For the past few years, the hardware giant Lowe's has closed its doors for Easter to "show appreciation for its frontline associates' continued dedication to serving customers."

"In recognition of our teams' continued hard work, we are pleased to provide a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones," Ellison said in a statement last year.

Lowe's biggest competitor, Home Depot, will be open for Easter Sunday.

Other chains that will remain open on Easter Sunday include Dollar General, Kroger, Meijer and Safeway. Whole Foods Market locations will be open until 6 p.m. on the holiday.

Americans can still pick up prescriptions from CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid drug stores.

Customers are advised to pay close attention to varying hours of operations on Easter.