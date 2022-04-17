4 interesting facts about Easter: Disputed origins, different dates, religious significance of the egg

Every year during the springtime, Christians worldwide celebrate Easter Sunday, the day commemorating when Jesus Christ was resurrected from the dead.

The modern holiday has both religious and secular aspects, with some focusing on worship and the Gospel, while others focus on candy, retail sales and the Easter bunny.

Easter has often been thought of as having pagan origins, although the extent to which pagan influence actually enters the observance is a source of endless debate, online and offline.

Here are four interesting aspects about Easter. They include disputes over the origins of the holiday, the different dates that people celebrate it, how it's also a whole season, and how the Easter egg holds religious significance.

