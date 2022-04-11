Most Americans say moral lessons of Easter, Passover ‘important’ to country's future: poll

More than two-thirds of likely voters in the United States believe that the moral lessons of Easter and Passover are important to “ensuring a strong America for future generations.”

The Convention of States Action and The Trafalgar Group released the results of a new survey on Monday, which centered on how likely U.S. voters felt about the influence of Easter and Passover.

Easter Sunday is the annual Christian celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus, while Passover is an annual Jewish observance celebrating the Exodus out of Egypt in ancient history.

Data for the report came from a survey conducted April 5-8, with a sample space of 1,079 likely general election voters, with a margin of error of 2.99% at the 95% confidence level.

According to the survey, 72.6% of respondents said they believe the “moral lessons found in the holidays of Easter and Passover” are either “somewhat important” or “very important” to guaranteeing a strong U.S. in the future.

In total, 52.6% of respondents said the moral lessons were “very important,” while 20% said they were “somewhat important." Another 11% said they were “not very important” and 16.4% said they were “not important at all.”

Trafalgar found a considerable political divide among respondents, as 66.6% of Republicans said they were “very important,” compared to 35.9% of Democrats.

Additionally, while only 8.7% of Republican respondents said that the moral lessons were “not important at all,” 27.8% of Democrat respondents said the same.

Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States Action, said in an emailed press release that he believed the findings showed that, contrary to popular belief, Americans do not “place less and less value on faith.”

“Parents want our children to be taught to know and respect God, value freedom, observe the golden rule, and to achieve a good and great society through hard work and sacrifice,” stated Meckler.

“These are some of the fundamental values taught to us through our Judeo-Christian heritage. This is the foundation of all that is exceptional about the United States of America.”

A conservative group based in Houston, Texas, and founded in 2013, the Convention of States Action seeks to have the U.S. hold a national states convention in order to push reforms aimed at combatting the influence of federal government bureaucracy.

“Unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. shouldn’t be allowed to make sweeping decisions that impact millions of Americans. But right now, they do,” stated the group.

“So it all boils down to one question: Who do you think should decide what’s best for you and your family? You, or the feds? We’d vote for the American people every single time.”