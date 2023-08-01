Man arrested for vandalizing church with satanic symbol, turning crosses upside down

A man has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a church in Texas with satanic symbols and causing more than $4,000 in damages, according to local authorities.

Isaac Jordan Soto-Olivarez, 27, was arrested last week for allegedly vandalizing Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church on July 17, according to the El Paso Police Department.

According to authorities, Soto-Olivarez broke into the church, poured holy oil over parts of the building, turned crosses upside down, and wrote “666” on several items, including a mirror, a tabernacle and a rosary candle.

Soto-Olivarez was seen attacking the church property on video surveillance footage, noted El Paso authorities, and caused an estimated $4,100 in damages to Most Holy Trinity.

After his arrest, Soto-Olivarez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He faces one offense of Burglary of Building, one offense of Criminal Mischief Damage / Destruction to Place of Worship, and one offense of Evading Arrest or Detention.

In addition to El Paso authorities, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s West Texas Border Corruption Task Force also participated in the effort to apprehend the suspect.

The Catholic Diocese of El Paso released a statement last week in which they thanked local authorities and the FBI for their efforts, adding that they “appreciate their professional response.”

“We are thankful that the physical damage to the church was minimal and has been fully cleaned up since the incident almost two weeks ago,” stated the Diocese.

“Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church is open and has continued uninterrupted with weekly and weekend services as normal. We ask for continued prayers for those who work in law enforcement, for the alleged perpetrator, and for the entire Most Holy Trinity community.”

On the evening of July 17, Most Holy Trinity took to their Facebook page to announce that their church had been vandalized “in the early morning hours” and that they were “currently in cooperation with the El Paso Police Department.”

“The Most Holy Trinity Catholic Community and Diocese of El Paso wishes to thank our local law enforcement for their attention in regard to this matter,” the church stated. “We ask for your prayers for all involved as we continue to work with law enforcement on this matter.”

In April, the Family Research Council released a report that found in the first three months of 2023, there were nearly 70 attacks on church buildings in the United States.