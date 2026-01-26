Home News Man pleads not guilty to arson in Mississippi synagogue fire, tells judge 'Jesus Christ is Lord'

A Mississippi man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire at a synagogue told a judge “Jesus is Lord” at a court hearing, with the state's Republican governor calling the crime one that should "never be tolerated."

Stephen Pittman, 19, pleaded not guilty to a federal arson charge Tuesday in the fire at the Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi, on Jan. 10, according to Associated Press.

Pittman was charged with arson after authorities say investigators determined the blaze — which caused significant damage to religious artifacts in the synagogue — was set intentionally. Pittman was later self-admitted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening burn injuries, where he was taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire caused heavy damage to the synagogue’s library, lobby and administrative offices, and is “currently not usable for services,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement.

“Mississippi stands with the members of Beth Israel Congregation,” said Reeves. “This heinous act will never be tolerated, and the perpetrator should face the full and solemn weight of their actions. I have directed the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to support our federal law enforcement partners in any manner necessary as they investigate this horrible situation and pursue state charges.”

According to an FBI affidavit filed in U.S. District Court, Pitmann confessed to starting the fire at Beth Israel, which he referred to as the “synagogue of Satan,” a phrase used by Jesus in the New Testament.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said surveillance camera footage captured a “hooded individual” believed to be Pittman walking throughout the Beth Israel property while pouring contents from an apparent gas container.

“This disgusting act of antisemitic violence has no place in our country, and unlike the prior administration, this Department of Justice will not let antisemitism fester and flourish,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi in a Jan. 12 statement. “I have directed my prosecutors to seek severe penalties for this heinous act and remain deeply committed to protecting Jewish Americans from hatred.”

During a court appearance last Monday via video, Pittman, who faces up to 20 years if convicted, told a judge “Jesus Christ is Lord” after being asked whether he had any statement following the charges, according to local news outlet WBLT-TV.

One of Mississippi’s oldest synagogues, Beth Israel was also home to the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life (ISJL), a Jewish nonprofit that has been at the location since 2021. A statement from ISJL called Beth Israel “Jackson’s only synagogue” and offered thanks to the first responders and investigators in the community.

“As Jackson's only synagogue, Beth Israel is a beloved institution, and it is the fellowship of our neighbors and extended community that will see us through,” the group said in a Jan. 10 Facebook post.

In addition to being charged with maliciously damaging or destroying a building by means of fire or explosive, Pittman has been indicted on a state arson charge with a hate crime sentencing enhancement.

His trial is set for Feb. 23.