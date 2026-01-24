Home News Victory: NHS drops case against Christian nurse accused of ‘misgendering’ pedophile

A British nurse investigated for “misgendering” a trans-identified paedophile has had the disciplinary case against her dropped. The case was closed by hospital officials after months of internal proceedings and public controversy.

Jennifer Melle, 40, who worked at St. Helier Hospital in Surrey, southern England, for 12 years with a previously clean record, had the disciplinary case against her closed, according to the U.K.-based group Christian Concern.

The hospital’s move followed pressure from politicians across party lines, including a petition and a letter signed by eight Members of Parliament urging the Trust to halt its action against Melle.

She had been facing a disciplinary hearing over her conduct toward a convicted paedophile inmate she had treated. The patient, a man who identifies as a woman, responded to Melle’s clinical language with racial abuse and a physical threat, prompting security intervention.

Despite being the target of the abuse, Melle received a written warning in October 2024 and was referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council as a “potential risk” for not using the patient’s self-declared gender identity.

Hospital officials suspended her within days of her case gaining national attention in March 2025. She was removed from duty, escorted off the premises, and told she was under investigation for a “potential data breach.”

No details about the alleged breach were provided at the time. Melle believes the accusation was a pretext to punish her for going public with her story and said the Trust’s response ignored whistleblower protections.

A planned disciplinary hearing in December 2025 was cancelled after Conservative MP Claire Coutinho intervened with a letter to hospital leadership. In it, she called the proceedings against Melle “a grave injustice” and urged the Trust to reconsider.

Eight MPs signed a petition supporting Melle. The signatories included Rebecca Paul, Rosie Duffield, Joani Reid, Mary Glindon, Tonia Antoniazzi, Danny Kruger, Carla Lockhart and Jim Shannon.

A second internal hearing took place this month, ending with the decision not to take further action. Melle remains scheduled to appear at an employment tribunal in April to challenge how the Trust handled her case.

Speaking outside the Trust’s Epsom Gateway offices, Melle said she was relieved and thanked supporters who stood by her during the proceedings. She called the experience “an incredibly long and painful journey.”

She also referred to a recent case involving nurses in Darlington, northern England, who were found to have been discriminated against for objecting to a male staff member using the women’s changing rooms. That case ended in a legal win for the nurses earlier this month.

Melle said the outcome in both cases marked a turning point and called on the health secretary to align NHS policy with legal standards affirming biological sex.

She has also criticized the Royal College of Nursing, her union, for declining to intervene in her case and advising her only to write a personal reflection.

Hospital management updated its policies during Melle’s suspension, explicitly classifying “misgendering” as a breach of conduct.

Colleagues who had initially expressed support were later instructed not to speak publicly about the case or communicate with Melle.

Melle remains supported by the Christian Legal Centre, the legal arm of Christian Concern, and is pursuing legal action on grounds of harassment, discrimination, victimisation and violations of her rights to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.