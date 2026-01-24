Home News Armed man fatally shot by ICE agent in Minneapolis Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz renews claim that ICE agents will be prosecuted

A man was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis on Saturday as DHS law enforcement officers were in the process of apprehending a criminal illegal immigrant as part of a targeted operation.

During a press briefing Saturday afternoon, Gregory Bovino, head of the U.S. Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection in Minneapolis, said at 9:05 CT, law enforcement were arresting a man named Jose Huerta Chuma, “whose criminal history includes domestic assault to intentionally inflict bodily harm, disorderly conduct in driving without a valid license,” when an individual approached Border Patrol officers armed with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

Officers attempted to disarm the man, but he “violently resisted,” DHS said in a statement on X. Additional details about the struggle were still being reviewed.

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots,” DHS added.

Emergency medical personnel at the scene provided aid, but the man was pronounced dead, the agency said.

DHS said officers recovered two magazines from the man and that he was carrying no identification. The SHS added that the man appeared intent on inflicting mass harm on law enforcement officers.

Federal officials said approximately 200 people later gathered near the scene, obstructing and assaulting officers. Crowd-control measures, including the deployment of tear gas and pepper spray, were used “for the safety of the public and law enforcement,” DHS said.

In a press conference, Police Chief Brian O’Hara identified the man who was fatally shot as a 37-year-old white male and a resident of Minneapolis who appeared to be a U.S. citizen. O’Hara also said the man had a legal permit to carry the firearm.

O’Hara also urged protesters not to “destroy our city” in retaliation.

The shooting comes amid heightened tensions in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent earlier this month, which sparked protests statewide. Good used her SUV to block residential traffic before driving into an ICE agent who shot her as he was being hit by her vehicle. He was found to have internal injuries.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized the federal operation, while U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., accused Democratic leaders of endangering law enforcement officers through their rhetoric.

Walz renewed his claim that ICE agents will be prosecuted, saying, “We are creating a log of evidence for the future prosecution of ICE agents and officials who are responsible for this.”

“This situation is evolving, and more information is forthcoming,” DHS said.

This is a developing story.