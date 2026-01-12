Home News Man violently disrupts NYC church service, storms altar, gets tased by police

Quick Summary AI Summary Police tased a man who violently disrupted a Catholic church service in Staten Island.

The individual stormed the altar during a Friday morning mass at Saint Ann Roman Catholic Church.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries while subduing the man, who was later hospitalized for evaluation. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

Police have tased a man who violently disrupted a church service in New York, with the individual storming the altar before authorities subdued him.

A man entered Saint Ann Roman Catholic Church in Staten Island during mass on Friday morning. Police officers were called in as he became disruptive in the sanctuary.

When authorities arrived, the man was uncooperative and fought with the police officers. The ensuing fight inflicted some damage on the altar. Some flowers were thrown about.

After considerable struggle, the man was tased and handcuffed, reports ABC 7 New York. Two police officers received minor injuries when subduing the subject.

Amateur video posted by the outlet shows the figure and the police punching each other while at the front of the sanctuary. The disrupting man yelled throughout the struggle.

A motive for the disruption has not been disclosed, though the individual, who was later hospitalized for evaluation, was reportedly not a member of the congregation. Authorities have not publicly identified the man at present, and specific charges have not yet been announced.

At a mass held on Saturday afternoon, the Rev. Steve Challman briefly addressed the incident, noting that “we’ve had a difficult couple of days here at St. Ann’s.”

“But we find ourselves gathered here as we do each week in the presence of the Lord,” he said. “And as a parish family, we pray for all who were impacted by yesterday’s events, and we thank the members of the NYPD who are with us tonight and who spend each day protecting Staten Island.”

According to a report from the Family Research Council released last August, more than 400 acts of hostility were recorded against churches in the United States in 2024.

Documenting 415 hostile acts across 43 states, affecting 383 churches, the report relies on open-source documents, media reports and official records.

"Although the motivations for many of these incidents remain unknown, the rise in crimes against churches is taking place in a context in which fewer Americans are attending religious services or identifying with a specific faith," stated the report.