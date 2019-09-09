Man vs. Wild star Bear Grylls talks about most important part of his life — faith in Jesus

Survival instructor Bear Grylls, popularly known for his hit TV series “Man vs. Wild,” is now showing people another side of himself, with a new devotional about how his Christain faith has helped him survive life's toughest challenges.

Grylls has written several books about his death-defying experiences, sharing survival tips. But in a recent interview with Fox News, he said his new devotional is about "the most important part of his life ... faith in Jesus Christ."

The new book, released this summer, is a 365-daily devotional called Soul Fuel and is pegged an “honest book,” where “Bear reveals the inspiration that helps him to stand strong and find peace each day. These daily readings — explore themes of friendships, failure, courage, risk, and more — show us all how to face each day with purpose and power,” the book’s synopsis reads.

Soul Fuel also has an accompanying audiobook narrated by Grylls.

"I didn’t really mean it to be public," Grylls told Fox of the book. "I wrote this book because I try to do something every day at the start of the day … and I’ve just written down notes over the years of things that have helped me ... where I secretly find my strength ... It's rooted in Christ's teaching but it's all about love."

The British former SAS serviceman has been through various challenges in his many expeditions. He once thought he would never walk after surviving a free-fall parachute accident that left him with a broken back from falling down a mountain. He severed a finger in the Vietnam jungle and in Antarctica, he broke his shoulder.

But his devotional reveals that the “hardest thing” he’s had to live through is the death of his father when he was just 25 years old. It was his faith in God that helped him get through.

"I often don't feel very strong. Life can be a battle. We all feel that from time to time. But any strength I do have seems to come in the quiet moments at the start of my day. It comes when I am on my own, on my knees. It comes from taking time to be still with God ... So for me, starting my day like this really helps. It is like food. Like good fuel for the soul," Grylls shares in the book.

His faith continues to be the backdrop of his adventures because he said it gives him the courage to carry on. Grylls recently went into anaphylactic shock after a bee sting but he shows no sign of slowing down.

This past April, National Geographic ran a show called, “Hostile Planet with Bear Grylls,” a six-part series which celebrated the creation and the beauty of God’s design and the complex systems that work together to make these ecosystems sustainable. He will soon come back with a new season of his show "Treasure Island."