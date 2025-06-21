Home News Man who murdered beloved ‘Pastor Bill’ had other pastors on kill list

The man accused of killing a longtime Arizona pastor told police he had planned to murder other pastors and priests across several states. Adam Sheafe, 51, confessed in a jailhouse interview that the killing of Pastor William “Bill” Schonemann was only the first step in what he described as a religiously motivated plot.

Schonemann, known locally as “Pastor Bill,” was found dead in his New River home on April 28. He had served the New River Bible Chapel for decades and was well-known in the community for his friendliness and love for vintage cars and planes.

In a video interview from the Coconino County Detention Facility, Sheafe told ABC15 Arizona that he selected Schonemann at random after seeing him around the neighborhood.

Sheafe said he had been camping in the West Valley desert after arriving in Arizona from California following his early release from federal prison. He claimed his motive was rooted in religious beliefs, asserting that Christianity was corrupt and that pastors and priests were misleading believers.

“I just drove there like two in the morning, maybe, and parked,” Sheafe said. “And then I just went in there and did it.”

He said he crucified Schonemann, and that was the plan “with all of them.”

He was quoted as saying that his next stop was to be Las Vegas and that he intended to travel across the country, targeting pastors and priests in various cities. He also claimed he planned to leave a copy of the Ten Commandments on each of his victims.

Authorities say that Sheafe had already contacted the FBI following his arrest and confessed to the murder, offering specific details about the crime scene.

He also reportedly told the agent, “I want the death sentence … I’ll plead guilty right now, on the spot.”

Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan called it “probably one of the most bizarre cases I have ever seen in my 40 years” during an earlier press conference.

Detectives confirmed that Sheafe acted alone and that there was no known connection between him and Pastor Bill, who was last seen alive on April 27.

Investigators believe Sheafe’s targeting of clergy was premeditated and religious in nature. “The information we have has indicated that the motive was religious in nature, and that there were a number of future victims planned,” said Capt. David Lee of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have contacted the pastors Sheafe listed as future targets and are coordinating with other jurisdictions to assess threats and investigate related incidents.

Sheafe said he initially followed a different pastor home on Easter Sunday but didn't act because family members were present.

Authorities believe Sheafe committed other crimes while traveling in Arizona.

In late April, he reportedly burglarized a home near the New River Bible Chapel.

A community member had earlier flagged his suspicious behavior, but law enforcement was unable to detain him at the time. Officials later seized some of his property as evidence.

By April 29, Sheafe had traveled to Sedona, where he was caught on security cameras attempting to break into homes.

According to Sedona Red Rock News, police responded to a report of a burglary at 9:50 a.m. and spotted Sheafe later that day driving a red truck. He led police on a brief chase before fleeing into the nearby wilderness. The next evening, Sedona police tracked him through a residential area and arrested him after a foot chase through rugged terrain in the Coconino National Forest.

At the time of his arrest, Sheafe was facing multiple charges, including burglary, resisting arrest, criminal damage, aggravated assault, and possession of stolen property. He is also accused of fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle and causing a collision during the pursuit.

Sheafe was previously sentenced to over seven years in prison for federal fraud charges and was released early in February 2023 after serving 51 months. He then relocated to Oceanside, California, and unsuccessfully attempted to legally change his name.

Chris Sheafe, the suspect’s father, told Arizona's Family that his son had struggled with substance abuse for years, beginning after a motorcycle crash. He also confirmed his son’s obsession with the Old Testament and said they had not been in regular contact before the murder.

“I hadn’t talked to him for a while prior to all this. So, the first time I had a chance to talk to him. [...] And he was very open and explained to me that he was very sorry about things that had occurred [...] he wasn’t going to hide anything. He said, ‘Just tell police to come and talk to me. And I’ll sit them down and tell them everything that I’ve done.’ And as far as I know, that’s what he’s done,” Sheafe said.