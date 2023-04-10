Many US churches saw bountiful crowds on Easter Sunday

Throngs of Christian worshipers flocked to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday to hear popular gospel singers Kirk Franklin and Le'Andria Johnson minister at a worship service hosted by Triumph Church, where Senior Pastor Rev. Solomon W. Kinloch Jr. delivered a powerful Easter message.

Reading John 21: 15 at the end of a long period of singing, Kinloch explained during the service that "I want to talk about the God of another chance."

" I don't know who I'm talking to here this morning, but I came to let somebody know that anytime you find a disciple that has soared to tremendous heights, they have always encountered an experience, a season, where they fell down low," he said, easing himself deeper into the message of second chances while the packed arena hung onto his every word.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, church services this well-attended have been rare. On Easter Sunday, however, there may have been a renewed push to attend in-person worship services again.

In states like Massachusetts, according to CBS News, many churches that previously struggled to fill their pews in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic experienced more robust attendance this Easter. Many had only standing room on Sunday.

"It's glorious. It's glorious, I think it's so nice to have the resurrection of Christ brighten us after all these years of COVID. We['re] hopeful to God this is a watershed moment for all of us," Trinity Church Boston member Austin Ometoruwa told the news outlet in Boston.

Trinity Church Rector Morgan Allan said thousands of parishioners showed up for the multiple services on Sunday.

"It feels great to come back together to celebrate that hope triumphs over fear. That we can finally set aside some of the despairs of the long pandemic," Allan said.

At the COGA Cathedral in the Bronx, New York, churches were similarly packed on Easter Sunday, according to News 12.

"Today we are going to hear about Jesus Christ as we often do, but more importantly, the resurrection," said Pastor Joseph Famuyide.

"We are beginning our service with a lot of prayers, a lot of dancing and rejoicing because something big happened today," he added. "He [Jesus] paid the ultimate sacrifice for our salvation."



In his Easter message to the nation on Sunday, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated with Christians.

"Jill and I join Christians around the world in celebrating Easter Sunday, a day of hope and joy, renewal and rebirth. It marks the end of Lent, a period of sacrifice and contemplation. And it commemorates Christ's Resurrection, a powerful reminder of God's love and the promise of redemption for us all," Biden said.

"Today, we hold close the Easter message that nothing — not even death — can match the power of faith, hope, and love. And we remember Jesus' sacrifice and recommit ourselves to love God with all our hearts and to love our neighbors as ourselves, embracing His call to treat one another with compassion."