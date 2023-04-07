Why is Good Friday 'good'? 5 things to know about the annual observance

As Christians gear up to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus on Easter Sunday, they first remember His suffering, crucifixion and death that occurred on what is known as Good Friday.

Also known as "Holy Friday," Good Friday is part of Holy Week that centers on remembering the Messiah's earthly death on the cross. There are various traditions associated with the observance, from wearing black to eating hot crossed buns.

Many have common questions about the observance. Why is it even called "Good" when it is centered on something so painful? Why is it that some churches observe the holy day on a different date each year than others?

The following pages highlight five things to know about Good Friday.

1

2

3

4

5

6

Next