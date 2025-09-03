Home News Televangelist Mark Barclay’s son-in-law convicted of sexually abusing child

A former preacher tied to Living Word International Church of Midland, Michigan, and the son-in-law of televangelist Mark Barclay, has been convicted of sexually abusing a minor.

A Midland County jury found James Randolph, 59, guilty last Friday of one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a relationship, and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a relationship.

The verdict came after two-and-a-half hours of deliberation, reported the Saginaw, Michigan-based WNEM News, with Randolph immediately being taken into custody.

Sentencing for Randolph is scheduled for Nov. 13, with the former preacher facing the possibility of life in prison. Randolph was previously found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl in 1985.

In response to the verdict, Barclay posted a statement on his ministry’s Facebook page, saying that he and his family “respect the legal process and the verdict returned by the jury.”

“The recent legal case involving James Randolph has been a very difficult and heartbreaking situation for our church family and community,” said Barclay. “We recognize that this situation has caused real pain for many. As a church community, our hearts are with all victims of abuse. We are committed to truth, accountability, and safety in our ministries.”

Barclay also claimed that “Randolph was not the pastor of Living Word Church, nor was he ever the head of our youth, children’s, or nursery ministries” and that “the criminal conduct in question did not occur on church grounds or during church functions.”

In November 2023, Randolph was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a relationship, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of accosting children for immoral purposes. The conduct in question allegedly occurred in 2011.

Mark Barclay Ministries put Randolph on administrative leave in response to the allegations, pending the end results of the legal proceedings against him.

In January, Randolph rejected a plea deal, reported WNEM at the time. The deal would have involved Randolph serving up to 15 years in prison and registering as a sex offender.

A prominent televangelist, Barclay was the founding pastor of Living Word and identifies the congregation on his website as his “world headquarters church.”

Randolph is not the only person connected to Living Word who has recently faced criminal charges over alleged sexual misconduct.

Brandon Saylor, a former church volunteer and leader, was sentenced in April 2024 to serve up to 15 years in prison on three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13.

The following month, Brand Saylor’s father, a 71-year-old associate pastor named Randy Saylor, was arraigned on charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13, and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The church suspended Randy Saylor as a result of the allegations.