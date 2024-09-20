Home News 'Tabloid trash': NC GOP candidate Mark Robinson denies report he made lewd posts on porn site

North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson has denied allegations in a CNN report that he made extensive lewd and offensive posts to a pornographic website years before he entered politics, describing himself as a "black Nazi" and expressing an interest in transgenderism.

Robinson, who currently serves as the state's lieutenant governor and is a vocal conservative, made the posts between 2008 and 2012 on the message board of a website called "Nude Africa" under the username "minisoldr," according to an investigation by CNN published Thursday.

The outlet claims to have connected Robinson to the account via email addresses, his other uses of the same username elsewhere and unusual phrases that Robinson has publicly used.

In a recorded statement released shortly before the story dropped, Robinson denied its allegations, calling them the "latest outrageous lies" leaked by his political opponent, state Attorney General and Democratic candidate Josh Stein.

"The things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson," he said. "You know my words, you know my character, and I have been completely transparent in this race and before. ... Our opponents are desperate to shift the focus here from substantive issues ... to salacious tabloid trash."

Robinson also likened his situation to the "high-tech lynching" that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas claimed to have experienced during his contentious confirmation hearing in 1991.

In the alleged posts that CNN uncovered, Robinson described himself as a "perv" and wrote fondly of the voyeurism of his youth as a 14-year-old when he said he peeped women in public gym showers, an experience about which he said he continued to fantasize as an adult.

"I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it! It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered," Robinson reportedly wrote in one post.

"I went peeping again the next morning," he continued. "but after that I went back the ladder was locked! So those two times where [sic] the only times I got to do it! Ahhhhh memories!!!!"

Robinson, who has been outspoken about his political opposition to transgender ideology, also reportedly acknowledged in his old posts that he enjoys trans pornography, clarifying that he enjoys videos involving women and transgender-identifying individuals.

Robinson also reportedly posted racially charged messages, disparaging Martin Luther King Jr. with vulgar, racial epithets and saying he would prefer to live under the regime of Adolf Hitler than the government of then-President Barack Obama in 2012.

In October 2010, he also reportedly described himself as "a black NAZI!"

Robinson also reportedly expressed a desire that slavery would return.

"Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it [slavery] back. I would certainly buy a few," he allegedly wrote.

Robinson is reportedly facing pressure from the Trump campaign and the North Carolina GOP to drop out of the race, despite the fact that ballots have already gone out. The NCGOP released a statement on Thursday night noting how Robinson has "categorically denied the allegations but that won't stop the Left from trying to demonize him via personal attacks."

According to Politico, an email address belonging to Robinson was also found registered with Ashley Madison, a website designed for married people who were looking to have an affair. However, a spokesperson for Robinson says the candidate denies ever creating an account with or using the website. His campaign maintained that the email address was compromised in multiple data breaches.

Last month, The Assembly reported, based on accounts from multiple former employees or customers, that Robinson used to frequent pornography stores in the Greensboro area during the late 1990s and early 2000s, which he denied.

In his 2022 memoir We Are The Majority, Robinson claimed to have become a Christian in the 1980s, but admitted that his lifestyle and behavior did not change overnight.

"I did not, however, experience a drastic conversion like some do," he wrote. "My behavior did not immediately reform. They say sin is fun for a season, and I was in that season."