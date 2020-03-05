Mark Wahlberg says he will never hide relationship with God, reveals he shares faith with peers

Actor Mark Wahlberg recently sat down for an interview with “Today” and shared the details behind his prayer life and why he is so outspoken about his faith.

While promoting his new Netflix movie, “Spenser Confidential,” the Hollywood star got candid about his daily prayer life and devotional practices with NBC host Harry Smith. Wahlberg is a devout Catholic who has a strict daily routine that always kicks off with prayer.

“That's the most important thing. I take a day off, I take two days a week off from the gym now. I don't take a day off from getting on my hands and my knees and reading my prayer book and my daily devotionals and, first of all, expressing the gratitude that I have for all the blessings that have been bestowed upon me,” Wahlberg told “Today” on Monday about his spiritual discipline.

“And then, of course, asking for the strength and guidance to be able to use the talents and gifts that God's given me to help others and inspire and know what right is and to do so ... to be the best husband I can be, best father I can be,” he added.

When describing how much time he puts into his prayer life, Wahlberg shared that it depends on how long his prayer list is.

“I meet people along the way, and I add people to my prayers. If I see somebody in public eye, or that I read in the newspaper somebody that's struggling, somebody that has a child that's having a health issue, stuff like that, I add them to my prayers, and I usually ended up keeping them in my prayers,” he explained. “So it's now 20 minutes of praying, actual praying, and then my reading and stuff like that.”

The Boston native opened up about which passages in the Bible really impact him. He highlighted the content Jesus taught in Matthew 13.

“The idea of being good soil and bearing good fruit, where it's sprinkled, how it's used, how you absorb that information. Do you really retain that information?” Wahlberg said. “Yeah. Those are the more powerful things.”

Having faith in God is what informs the actor’s everyday life, he told Smith. The father of four said it helps him reflect on how fortunate and blessed he is and encourages him to be a positive member of the community and Church.

Although he does not believe in imposing his beliefs on others, he did say that he has several people in Hollywood that he shares his faith with.

“Look, I will not hide the fact that I love the Lord and I want to be committed to serving the Lord, but I also don't jam it down anybody's throat. But it's better to never have known God than to deny God. I mean, that's not a good look. That's not a good look,” Wahlberg noted.

“That being said, there are people that I'm close to that I will send devotionals to and try to encourage them.”

The popular Wahlberg brother had revealed to The Christian Post in a past interview that prayer is the way “I love to start my day, finish my day."

"I've been very blessed and very fortunate. And it's because of the focus that I put on my faith and on my family that have allowed me to accomplish so many things.”