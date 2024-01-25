Home U.S. Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest son, Dexter Scott King, dies from cancer

The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s youngest son and third child, Dexter Scott King, died on Monday at age 62 due to complications from prostate cancer.

Leah Weber King detailed in a statement released Tuesday by the National Action Network that her husband died in his sleep at his home in Malibu, California.

"He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might," she said.

Dexter Scott King's sister, the Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center, said that "words cannot express the heartbreak" she feels from losing another sibling.

"I'm praying for strength to get through this very difficult time," she said.

Dexter Scott King's brother Martin Luther King, III said the loss of his brother is "devastating."

"The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family," he said.

Dexter Scott King was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 30, 1961. He was named after Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, which was the church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. served in his first pastoral position.

Only 7 years old in 1968, when his father was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, Dexter Scott King was a graduate of Frederick Douglas High School, where he was a member of the football team and was engaged in multiple school organizations.

He eventually followed in his father's footsteps by attending Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Dexter Scott King furthered his father's work by legally protecting the intellectual property that his father left behind. He served as chairman of The King Center and president of the King Estate.

Dexter Scott King strongly resembled his famous father, so he was able to portray him in the 2002 television movie "The Rosa Parks Story."

"The actor had a love for the creative arts and initially relocated to California to pursue a career in acting. But family duty called and he answered, living out the rest of his life balancing both his love of the arts and his duties to the King family legacy," stated NAN.

In 2013, Dexter Scott King married Leah Weber King, a New Orleans native, former broadcast journalist, entrepreneur and consultant.

Dexter Scott King was preceded in death by his father, his mother, Coretta Scott King, and his sister, Yolanda. He is survived by his wife, his sister, the Rev. Bernice A. King, and his brother, Martin Luther King, III.

According to the National Action Network, a memorial service will be announced at a later time.