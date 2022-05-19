Marvel actress says she knows people who practice witchcraft, finds herself to be 'witchy'

Actress Elizabeth Olsen, known for her recurring role as the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel superhero films, revealed she has friends that dabble in the occult.

The actress, seen in the newly released “Doctor Strange” installment, said she does not practice witchcraft in an interview.

“I am witness to it. I don’t practice it, but I have friends that do and people around me who do,” the 33-year-old actress told Pedestrian.tv when asked if she practices the dark arts.

“I do feel, though, that I and some people in my life are a little bit witchy,” she continued.

The California native said her “witchy” inclination impacts her subconscious.

“I think that that has something to do just being connected to nature and to allowing certain thoughts, or surprising dreams, like actually allowing — [taking] them in,” Olsen explained. “And I think there is something about that in itself that is very witchy.”

In the Marvel films, Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch. She's a Romani Transian sorceress and the twin sister of the speedster Quicksilver.

In a past interview with Glamour Magazine, Olsen said she was given a "box of crystals and magical stones" by some of her marvel peers. In another interview, the actress also shared her atheist beliefs.

"When I was 13, I told my parents I didn't believe in God anymore," she said in 2013. "I wanted to be an atheist because I believed that religion should be about community and having a place to go in prayer, not something that should determine women's freedoms."

Olsen's sorcerous character is heavily featured in the new "Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness," a film filled with the dark arts, including casting spells, the occult and demons. The film pokes fun at Christianity by having Doctor Strange turn water into wine through a spell.

Joe Schimmel, the senior pastor of Blessed Hope Chapel in California, said "Doctor Strange" is "pushing the envelope" by "making satanists the heroes."

In an interview with CBN News, he drew a parallel between Marvel films and Christian.

He said Marvel is deliberately "making the bad guys have elements of Christ," adding: "Many Christians are putting their guards down, not realizing the darkness."

"It's in plain sight. They are influencing families and children," the pastor said. "Our parents grew up with comics. Now, it's superheroes but they're not the same comics from back then ... they've become far darker."

He emphasized that Christians should be "discerning" and not "ignorant of Satan's devices."

Christian experts at Got Questions Ministries warned that "God takes witchcraft very seriously."

"The penalty for practicing witchcraft under the Mosaic Law was death (Exodus 22:18; Leviticus 20:27). First Chronicles 10:13 tells us that 'Saul died because he was unfaithful to the LORD; he did not keep the Word of the LORD and even consulted a medium for guidance," the ministry noted.

"At the heart of witchcraft is the desire to know the future and control events that are not ours to control. Those abilities belong only to the Lord. This desire has its roots in Satan's first temptation to Eve: 'You can be like God' (Genesis 3:5)," the ministry explained.