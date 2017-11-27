'Marvel Heroes' News: Gazillion Entertainment Fires All Employees Ahead of Thanksgiving; Servers To Sign Off Earlier Than Dec. 31?

Facebook/marvelheroes Promo image for 'Marvel Heroes'

Game servers for "Marvel Heroes" are expected to shut down much earlier than expected as Gazillion Entertainment reportedly fired all their developers a day before Thanksgiving.

In the previous weeks, Disney confirmed that its partnership with Gazillion Entertainment had ended. This ultimately resulted to the game's impending closure that will happen on Dec. 31, based on official statements.

However, in a sudden turn of events, several known developers working at Gazillion took to social media to inform their friends and followers that they had been laid off by the company, ironically, just before Thanksgiving arrived.

Officially unemployed on the day before thanksgiving.



Nice. — Brian Waggoner (@Asros) November 22, 2017

Meanwhile, a report from MassivelyOp.com cited an unnamed former employee from Gazillion who confirmed the news that the entire studio was shutting down, thus laying off all of its employees. The insider added at the time that they expect the "Marvel Heroes" game servers to shut down by Friday, contrary to an earlier released statement from Gazillion. However, players keeping an eye on "Marvel Heroes" noted that the game was still live as of Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8 a.m. EST both on PC and PlayStation 4.

Another user who claimed he was related to someone from inside Gazillion commented on MassivelyOp's report and said the servers were "likely to shut down on or by Monday."

It is important to note that Gazillion or Disney have yet to issue an official announcement to confirm if they are moving the game's shutdown to a much earlier date than previously planned.

The game development studio appears to be in a really bad shape, at least based on the updates provided by their fired employees. Several of them revealed that Gazillion has told them they were not going to receive a paid time off or severance pay.

I know a lot of people are upset and wanting refunds for their purchases in @MarvelHeroes, but please keep in mind the developers were not paid out PTO, severance, and our medical insurance is ending in 8 days. — Andrew Hair (@andrewhair) November 22, 2017

Today we were told no severance. Not even paying out PTO. Good job, Gaz. I feared this would happen so I appreciate all the support you've given to shasta :https://t.co/aWyk0ja8Jh — Anthony Gallegos (@Chufmoney) November 23, 2017

On top of the internal issues, Gazillion is also facing the refund requests of many "Marvel Heroes" players who made purchases recently.