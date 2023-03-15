Mass deliverance breaks out in theaters across US after movie ‘Come Out in Jesus Name’ debut

Moviegoers flooded social media with footage of mass deliverances occurring in theaters across the United States this week after audiences viewed the new film “Come Out in Jesus Name.”

"Come Out in Jesus Name" debuted in 1,999 theaters nationwide Monday and follows Pastor Greg Locke who rallied together well-known deliverance ministers Alexander Pagani, YouTube preachers Isaiah Saldivar, Pastor Mike Signorelli, Vladimir Savchuck and Daniel Adams as they model Jesus’ ministry of deliverance as described in the New Testament.

Once a self-described cessationist, Locke now fully embraces the gifts of the Holy Spirit, and the film encourages believers to embrace their authority in Christ Jesus to free themselves and others of demonic oppression or possession.

At the end of the film, Locke held a live mass deliverance alter call that was streamed at all 2,000 theaters.

“I just wanted to go for it and I thought it would probably be the biggest thing I could ask for the movie theater industry to allow me to do, and when they said, 'Yeah, we don't know anything about it. But let's go,' I knew that was an open door,” Locke told The Christian Post on Tuesday.

“This is a historic church moment,” he added. “This has never happened! It's almost like God says, 'OK, you want to run my spirit out of church? Well, I'm going to take you into a movie theater.”

The senior pastor of Global Vision Bible Church said he and his team received tens of thousands of testimonies from people all over the nation about how they received deliverance following the film's release.

“We went to bed crying; we woke up crying,” Locke shared. "It's just unbelievable to see the video footage. Crazy. I'm kind of numb at this moment it was it was so successful.”

Pagani shared a video with CP of a young woman screaming in torment wanting freedom in Jesus' name as he commanded the unclean spirit to come “out” in Jesus' name.

Pastor David Miller from Church Tsidkenu in Merrimack, New Hampshire, told CP he felt like he, as a ministry leader, needed to spring into action when people in a local theater started to manifest demons following the movie.

“During the mass deliverance, one girl began to cry. I didn't respond immediately. After a few minutes, I felt the Holy Spirit tell me to find and pray for her,” Miller said. “I did and began to cast out a litany of demons.”

“She was in a violent manifestation for about 30 minutes before she was free. I later found out I was one of the few people in the theater who actually knew how to do deliverance despite the theater being full.”

Kelly Medina of Most High King Ministries watched from a theater in Austin, Texas, and received deliverance herself: “It was interesting to see different preachers talk about their experiences with deliverance and encounters with demonic entities in the church,” the former athiest explained.

“What surprised me the most was seeing firsthand deliverances in the movie theatre and people helping people be set free at the end after the credits rolled and the preacher came back on screen instructing all those sitting to stand up and repeat after him,” Medina added.

“I experienced self-deliverance, threw up two times and felt much better, slept better, heard God better,” she testified. “The church needs to stop steering away from deliverance and make it accessible for people to be free.”

Minister Yolanda Kuykendall of The W.O.W. Church in Lilburn, Georgia, and the Apostolic Momentum Network said, “God moved in such a tremendous way.”

Kuykendall believes Locke and his peers have “sparked a movement.”

“I was about to leave the theater, I thought it was over, but God began to move, and it was so many nationalities gathered in one space worshipping God!” she declared.

Locke said many pastors have reached out to him and said they were challenged to go deeper into deliverance.

"I've really only seen two or three from the Baptist [denomination] that I came out of that are being super critical. We had people on that side that came and got set free. Pastors are like, 'We can't deny this.' I've seen so many posts. This was such a deep challenge to my theological beliefs. Where do you go from here?' Locke added.

"What people don't understand is you take that many people in that many theaters, that many cultures, that many contexts, and then the same thing happens in every single theater through a screen. Once or twice is a coincidence; three times or more, that's a statistical anomaly. The impossibility factor of that happening without the Holy Spirit, it just doesn't.”

According to Locke's team on social media, "Come Out in Jesus Name” came in at No. 4 at the Box Office after just one night in theaters. The film now has two new encore showings on April 10 and 11, adding an additional 500 theaters around the country.