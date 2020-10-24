Matthew McConaughey says he was blackmailed into having sex at 15, feared he'd go to Hell Matthew McConaughey says he was blackmailed into having sex at 15, feared he'd go to Hell

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Actor Matthew McConaughey released a memoir titled Greenlights in which he reveals that he was sexually assaulted as a teenager and feared he might go to Hell.

The memoir is a series of journals kept from the past 36 years of his life where McConaughey opened up about his life experiences, both the highs and the lows. The actor labeled his life events as green lights, yellow lights and red lights, moments that “accelerated him, made him pause, or low points.”

Among the stories shared, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star included two sexual abuse encounters he had as a teenager.

“I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15,” he wrote in the book, according to People magazine. “I was certain I was going to Hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.”

The Academy Award-winning actor also wrote about when he was “molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van.”

McConaughey didn’t go into detail about the sexual assault but maintained that he “never felt like a victim.”

“I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy,” McConaughey maintained.

In a previous interview with GQ magazine, the 50-year-old star revealed how his relationship with God changed after having children with his wife, Camila Alves. He shared that he attends a nondenominational church every Sunday in Texas with his wife and three children: Levi, Vida and Livingston.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

"It's (the church) based in the faith that Jesus is the son of God, that He died for our sins, but many different denominations come in," McConaughey told GQ.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit