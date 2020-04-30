Matthew West and family poke fun at ‘quarantine life’ with new comedic video

Christian singer Matthew West created a new song called “Quarantine Life” and his family joined in on the fun for the music video released last week as a way to bring some hope and comedic relief to those currently in quarantine.

The video, which now has over four million views, features his wife and two daughters who are seen, at times, dancing while wearing masks.

“I wish that I could go to Target/It's been a few weeks/I'd spend a couple hours shopping/Buy something I don't need/Last night I dreamed I went to Starbucks/I heard 'em say ‘Welcome back’/Then I woke up and drank a bad cup of coffee/Through a homemade mask/And now I'm sad,” West sings in the song.

“Quarantine Life” also mentions the instant fame of “Tiger King,” his desire to return to church and the popular Sunday brunch restaurant Cracker Barrel.

“We’ve all been living that #QuarantineLife So, I wrote a song about it. Had to release a little bit of the crazy! Hope it puts a smile on your face. P.S. my wife is still mad about the lyrics in the 2nd verse,” West wrote on Facebook.

The verse says: “Everyday my girl’s complaining, cause they closed the salon, now she’s looking like a stranger to me, I always thought she was a blonde...”

Following his comedic song comes the release of West’s latest album, Brand New, what he calls a 14-song “reminder that if you are in Christ, you are a NEW CREATION.”