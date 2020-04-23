Lauren Daigle performs social distancing version of her song to encourage healthcare workers

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Two-time Grammy award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Daigle has joined the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda and for KING & COUNTRY to release Zoom performances of her music. Her latest dedication encourages healthcare professionals who are risking their lives treating patients with COVID-19.



Daigle took to Instagram with a social distancing dedication of her song “Your Wings,” off of her hit album, Look Up Child.

“You're my covering, I'm safe, I'm safe, Whatever comes at me, I'm safe, I'm safe,” Daigle virtually sang while recruiting a dozen of her bandmates and background singers.

“Sending a special thank you and a song of encouragement to health care workers and those at @vanderbilthealth for their service during this pandemic,” she wrote in the caption of her video honoring the Nashville hospital.

Daigle added, “My #Gratitune for you all is ‘Your Wings.’”

Gratitunes.com is putting together playlists for the Medical Center staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. People can create playlists that will be streamed to clinics to help “reduce anxiety and lift spirits.”

The singer encouraged her supporters to send their own messages of encouragement to healthcare workers using the hashtags, “#VUMCHeroes and #YourWings.”

Daigle also put on a concert Saturday, which streamed on Facebook in support of Musicares, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and Plus1org. The 12-hour live music event was to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Just in time for national lockdown, Daigle launched a new podcast, titled "Daigle Bites,” to help bring people together by reminding them to enjoy life. New episodes are posted every Tuesday.

"Daigle Bites” features the Louisana native in her raw unfiltered form and is a mix of commentary, music, and Q&A.



Daigle was scheduled to be in the middle of her first global tour featuring Johnnyswim but due to the pandemic, everything was been postponed.