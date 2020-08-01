Matthew West to Christians: ‘Take heart;' singer hosts ‘healing’ concert at Museum of the Bible

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment



Museum of the Bible and Trinity Broadcasting Network have teamed up to produce “The Truth I’m Standing On,” a concert series hosted by Matthew West that features Christian recording artists who'll be performing songs to promote healing during these times of unrest.

The two-part series began July 31 and the second installment of the concert series will premiere on Aug. 7. Hosted by award-winning artist Matthew West, “The Truth I’m Standing On” was broadcast from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. Throughout the event, West shares biblical history and shows viewers artifacts housed in the museum between performances.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

The star-studded concert also features For King & Country, Zach Williams, Matt Maher, Danny Gokey, Mandisa and Cece Winans, to name a few. The show can be watched on TBN’s Facebook livestream or TBN mobile app (Apple/Android).

The following is an edited transcript of The Christian Post's interview with West who shares some of the details behind “The Truth I’m Standing On” concert series and offers advice for Christians living through difficult times.

Christian Post: Tell us about “The Truth I’m Standing On” concert series

West: Basically, the idea was that you know a lot of people are unable to travel right now. Obviously, a lot of people are unable to visit this incredible Museum of the Bible, which is in its third year of existence. It's right in Washington, D.C., steps from the Capitol. So I went to the museum and got to be there while nobody was there and we filmed this special. It was neat. It's kind of like that movie, "Night at the Museum." It was very interesting.

One morning, I went for a run and I ran from the museum to the Lincoln Memorial. You're like that close to all of the amazing sights in D.C., which unfortunately people are unable to visit right now. So the museum was like, "Hey, a lot of people can't come and see us. So let's bring the museum into people's homes and let's give people an inside peek to what they can expect when they come and visit." It's such an incredible building.

Really what's most incredible about it is what the building stands for. It's literally the theme of this show, "The Truth I'm Standing On." The truth of God's Word throughout history that has stood the test of time. In times like these many people are searching because their foundation beneath their feet has crumbled. As a follower of Christ, we know that the storms can come, the pandemics can come, but our foundation, when it's placed on the solid rock of God's love and the promises of His Word, we know that foundation will not fail us.

This special is really to illustrate that promise by showing you inside the museum, seeing the history and seeing the greatest story that's been told throughout history. And then coupling that with powerful music performances from some of my favorite artists, as well as myself — a lot of really great performances. I got to do my performances right in the museum, which was really cool, just singing out in this empty museum. I'm very excited to show the specials. We got so much neat content and so much involvement from other artists that we decided to turn it into a two-part series.

CP: The faith of many has been shaken during these times. People are bombarded with too much information, what have you specifically found yourself anchoring yourself to during this time of COVID, social unrest?

West: I think in times like these, one’s tendency can be to take the reins and go into survival mode and you work to find your own solutions on behalf of you and your family.

I feel like the Lord has been reminding me, Psalm 46:10, the importance of being still and remembering who is God. "Be still and know that I'm God," instead of "Be busy and pretend that you are. Be still and know that I am." That's a recurring theme in my life. I'm such a doer and I always have so much ambition in my life, and that becomes a real big struggle for me every day. When the world falls apart, you're like, "Well, I got to fix it!" And God doesn't need us to fix what's broken.

Now He does call us to be advocates for the oppressed and to speak up against injustice and to help other people who are in need. So I think in trying to reframe my work ethic, to go, "OK, well it's OK to have a good work ethic and a lot of ambition, but what if my ambition was pointed toward not just fixing my circumstances, but helping other people in theirs?" The racial tension going on in our world, the political divide, the pandemic. Now, I'm watching the news yesterday and there are great white sharks going crazy. And I'm like, what else is going to happen here?

CP: What do you make of everything happening?

West: All I know is John 16:33, this is why I think this special is for such a time as this, to remind people of the promises of God's Word, and the faithfulness of God's promises. John 16:33 told us this a long time ago, didn't necessarily tell us we'd be chased by murder hornets and coronavirus, but it did say, Jesus said, "In this world you will have trouble." Not you might, not occasionally, “You will have trouble but take heart, I have overcome the world.” Those are the kinds of promises that I know I'm clinging to in unexpected, unprecedented times like these.

CP: Can you talk about the importance of the power of healing through music and why you choose the songs you performed for this special?

West: In one performance, I'm performing a song called "The God Who Stays." It really just felt like such an appropriate message for how God's Word has stayed. I mean, it's crazy to go through the museum and just see the different translations of the Bible, the authors and watching and seeing all the different relics that had been preserved. It gives you some real perspective on just the history of it.

The Bible tells us Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. And so here we are, we're in a world where nothing has stayed the same. This world's looking for something, "What can I rely on? What's consistent? What's going to stay the same?" It's just that reminder that the God that stays, He stays the same and He stays with us through times of victory, in times of trial.

Then a new artist named Leanna Crawford is singing a song called, "The Truth I'm Standing On" which is what the title of the whole show is, and that's where the special gets its title. I had a chance to write that song with her, she has a powerful voice. She's going to be singing as well. You're going to hear some great songs from Danny Gokey and Zach Williams and Matt Maher and just a lot of great artists.

CP: Can you offer advice for anybody who's feeling discouraged?

West: Absolutely. I would just say, I hope that you will tune in to "This Truth I'm Standing On," because I teach throughout the museum. I teach in different segments and different sections in the museum and each one is just straight out of God's Word and just a message of hope and a message of encouragement. We really believe that this special is going to be just that, for such a time as this. For somebody who's discouraged, for somebody who needs to be reminded that they can safely put all of their weight on the promises of God.

To anybody who's [reading] watching this right now, I just would encourage you — the same words that I just shared of John Chapter 16, verse 33, I would highlight those two words "take heart." And would remind you that Jesus was telling His disciples to take heart, knowing that they had a hard road ahead of them, as Jesus was going to be crucified. But He also knew that all of His children, for generations to come, would have a hard road ahead of them.

Perhaps you've been discouraged on this hard road that you're on, and I just hope that you'll hear your Savior whispering those same two words to your soul and your heart today, to take heart. Another definition is to take courage, don't give up, keep going. Know that He has overcome the world. He's not asking you to fix it. He is the healer and He's the one who's going to bring you through.

For more information about the event and the Museum of the Bible click here.