Maundy Thursday: 5 Things You Should Know

(Photo: Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte) Catholics carry a holy cross at a street parade during a special Good Friday mass in Colombo March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. Christians around the world are gathering for Maundy Thursday services today, a day during Holy Week often eclipsed by Good Friday and Easter Sunday. But this day is an important part of Christ's crucifixion as it contains several events that are packed with meaning for Christians and have shaped their faith through the ages. It is on this day where Christians derive their theology of Communion as it commemorates the Last Supper. Here are five things you should konw about Maundy Thursday.

"Maundy" Means Mandate, Refers to Jesus' Command to Love Maundy Thursday — which is also referred to as Holy Thursday, Covenant Thursday, Great and Holy Thursday, Sheer Thursday, and Thursday of Mysteries — occurs on the Thursday right before Easter Sunday. Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Pascal Dagnan-Bouveret) A painting of the Last Supper of Christ. As BibleGateway explains, the consensus definition of "maundy" means "commandment," and is derived from the Latin word mandatum, from the verb "mandare." The commandment spoken of here is the one Jesus gave in John 13:34-35 at the Last Supper when He told His disciples: "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another."

Foot washing, Imitating Jesus Washing the Feet of the Disciples Maundy Thursday services include foot washing, a practice that was more of a regular occurrence in the ancient near East than in modern West. Expand | Collapse (Photo: Osservatore Romano / Reuters ) Pope Francis kisses the foot of a refugee during the foot washing ritual at the Castelnuovo di Porto refugees center near Rome, Italy, March 24, 2016. Nevertheless, many Christians continue to participate in foot washing during Maundy Thursday services. In some churches the priest does it, while in others congregants wash each other's feet. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby noted on Twitter Thursday that washing their feet was Jesus' last act to the disciples. In so doing he "taught them to give up self-reliance and accept the gifts that others have to offer." "Peter is reluctant, just as many of us might be," Welby added. "But see if you can pray today for the gift of that vulnerability."

The Stripping of the Altar Churches will also mark Maundy Thursday by stripping the altar after Communion is served, removing its vestments in preparation for Good Friday. This takes place at the conclusion of a Maundy Thursday service. Expand | Collapse (Photo: AP / Alastair Grant) The grave of William Shakespeare near the altar inside Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Stratford upon Avon, England Thursday Jan 11, 2007. The Stripping of the Altar takes place not only after Roman Catholic masses on this day but also in many Anglican and Lutheran churches around the world. The site Living Lutheran notes that the bare altar "symbolizes the abandonment of Jesus by his disciples and the stripping of Jesus by the soldiers before his crucifixion. It represents the humiliation of Jesus and the consequences of sin as a preparation for the celebration of new life." Writing in The Christian Century in 2012, Richard Lischer observed; "When everything is removed, what is left is nude and vulnerable, not as imposing as one might expect." "It seems almost a shame to see the altar that way, and so when the women are finished undressing it someone turns out the lights, and the congregation files out in silence."

In England: "Maundy Money" In England on Maundy Thursday the Queen visits a cathedral of her choice and distributes highly collectable coins called "Maundy Money," legally the "Queen's Maundy Money," to pensioners in lieu of washing their feet. Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville) Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Windsor, Britain, April 20, 2016. These silver coins are legal tender but are not used for common purchases due to their silver content, according to the Metro UK. The Sun noted Thursday that the tradition dates back to the 15th century and "as many elderly men and women as there are years in the Queen's age receive the Maundy money." The Queen of England turns 92 next month, so 92 men and 92 women will all receive the silver coins this year. British monarchs used to wash the feet of locals but the practice was abandoned following the death of King James II.

All-Night Vigils Some churches will host all night vigils following the stripping of the altar to remember Christ's time in the Garden of Gethsemane. Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Babu) Women attend a mass inside a church to celebrate Easter in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 31, 2013. Specifically, the basis for an all-night prayer is in obedience to Jesus asking His disciples in Mathew 26:41: "Keep watch and pray, so that you will not give in to temptation. For the spirit is willing, but the body is weak!" For centuries in Rome, Christian pilgrims have walked to seven or more churches on Maundy Thursday to visit and pray before a consecrated Eucharist at what is known as an "altar of repose." Mass of the Lord's Supper are preserved for use on the following day, Good Friday.