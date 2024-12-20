Home News Megachurch ordered to stop holding outdoor tent services amid noise complaints

A judge has temporarily blocked a multisite megachurch in Pennsylvania from hosting outdoor tent services on a property due to noise complaints from local community members.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Chelsa Wagner recently issued an injunction against Revival Today Church of Moon Township that will take effect on the morning of Dec. 26.

J.J. Richardson, an attorney representing 13 families who live near Revival Today who filed a complaint against the church over noise issues, welcomed the ruling.

"They're very pleased and very gratified. … They feel that [Judge Wagner] followed the law and that she made the right decision," Richardson said, as quoted by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"All my clients have ever wanted was for Revival Today to follow the rules and to follow the same rules that every other individual and business in Moon Township is required to follow."

The Christian Post reached out to Revival Today Church for this story. A spokesperson responded that the church would not comment on the matter.

In May, Revival Today began holding large outdoor tent services and festivals at a property off of Coraopolis Heights Road. Many locals complained that the noise and traffic from such events have been disruptive.

Township officials say the church has violated multiple ordinance and zoning rules and must be brought into compliance.

David Strassburger, a lawyer representing the church, argued in court earlier this month that the township is trying to unjustly penalize the church to appeal to locals who opposed it.

"This was essentially the easiest path for the township to try to shut us down because what they're really concerned about is noise, traffic and parking, and that's for another day," said Strassburger, reported the Post-Gazette.

Revival Today was founded in 2007 by evangelists Jonathan Shuttlesworth and Adalis Shuttlesworth and is "dedicated to evangelistic ministry" and "reaching those who have never heard the Gospel of Jesus Christ."

In addition to its Moon Township campus, Revival Today holds worship services at two locations in Fort Worth, Texas, and in-person events across the United States.

"Since 2015, Jonathan has conducted many open-air crusades and outreaches in America's inner cities dedicated to winning the lost," states the church. "Revival Today's heartbeat is for the lost. The nations of the world are overripe for Revival — AND WE ARE DETERMINED TO BE A GREAT PART OF IT!"