Greg Locke announces Global Vision Bible Church’s new campus during final tent service

Greg Locke, the pastor of Global Vision Bible Church, announced Sunday that it will host its first service in a new 32,600-square-foot warehouse facility in Tennessee next Sunday, preaching his final Sunday service from a large white tent in Mt. Juliet.

Locke told his congregation Sunday that the new building is located at 1010 Maddox Simpson Parkway in nearby Lebanon. The church still owns the current property but is listed for sale, Locke said.

A volunteer event will take place prior to their inaugural service.

"I'm so honored that you are here today for what is the final service of the tent," he said. "But I believe it is just the beginning, not even close to the finality of the revival and the glory of God and what He is going to continue to do."

"We are going to be coming in next Sunday on two wheels. It's been a busy week. ... We got firewalls being built. We got the permit crews in there and they are stoning stuff. They have been fixing the bathrooms. ... Everything is still going to be in transition, even when we get there next week.

The facility features over six acres, with 2,500 square feet designated for offices, reports The Tennessean. The building is in the South Perimeter Industrial Park area, surrounded by other warehouse-type buildings. There are a few residential homes in the vicinity, but the area largely consists of industrial facilities, making it distinct from the church's current tent setup.

Global Vision Bible Church, founded by Locke in 2006, has undergone significant transformations, particularly in recent years when it began holding services in a large tent after attendance grew substantially. As Locke's political and social views gained traction online in recent years, the congregation increased in size, necessitating a larger venue.

Global Vision Bible Church had faced complaints from residents related to noise and traffic generated by the tent services and conferences. Tennessee's Wilson County filed a lawsuit against the church last year for alleged zoning violations and "excessive noise."

The move follows months of planning after Global Vision's unsuccessful attempt to buy the Love's Way Church property on Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon.

Instead of buying, Locke confirmed that the church would lease the new campus, which offers better access to Interstate 40 and a more spacious layout, ideal for growing the church's ministries and accommodating additional parking.

Locke had earlier indicated that the church was $5 million short of the $5.5 million needed to finalize the purchase of the Love's Way property, relying on what he termed a "miracle from God" to fulfill the deal.

When that did not materialize, Love's Way Pastor Johan McGregor confirmed that the sale had fallen through.

During an Oct. 27 service, Locke offered to refund any donations from members who felt uncomfortable with the church's financial transparency. However, after some members took him up on his offer, Locke's attorney reportedly informed at least one donor that there would be no refunds.

A letter from Locke's legal counsel clarified, "Please be further advised that there is no 'verbal contract' as you claim, and Global Vision will not be making any 'refund.'"

During the October service, Locke dismissed allegations of financial misconduct, stating, "Listen, we got IRS paperwork. We got lawyers. We got a CPA that says we have a squeaky clean book."

He also addressed accusations that he had used building fund money for personal purchases, denying claims that he bought a $1.6 million mansion, stating instead that his new home cost $625,000 and was funded partly through personal savings and investments from business partners.