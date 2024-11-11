Home News Pastor Greg Locke reneges on offer to refund tithes amid church dispute

After promising to refund the donations of members who questioned the stewardship of his church's finances, outspoken Tennessee Pastor Greg Locke has reneged on that offer, and his attorney has allegedly threatened at least one donor who asked for their money back.

Locke, who leads the Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, made the offer during a diatribe against some members of his church during an Oct. 27 service amid a dispute about money donated to the church's building fund.

"Listen, we got IRS paperwork. We got lawyers. We got a CPA that says we have a squeaky clean book, and you're like, 'Well, [why] won't you show them to me?' You think I carry them around in my iPhone?" Locke asked.

"If you're that worried about it, listen, if you think we abscond with money, then we can look up your giving record, and I'll give it all back to you tomorrow. No matter how much you've ever given to this church, you can have it [because] it's there. And by the way, every dime that's ever come in for that building at Love's Way is still in the bank right now," he said.

Locke claimed that critical members had falsely accused him of mismanaging and misappropriating funds from the church's building fund.

The accusations arose as members questioned why the church failed to close on a real estate deal to move the church from its current location at 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road in west Wilson County to the Love's Way Church facility at 310 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon.

Locke stated that he was under contract to buy the Love's Way property for $5.5 million, but the building fund was $5 million short, which he said would require a miracle from God to fulfill. He added that the real estate deal would not go through if God did not provide this miracle.

Love's Way Pastor Johan McGregor confirmed on Oct. 30 that Global Vision Bible Church could not close on the sale, and they would remain in the building for the next few months.

"The church in Mt. Juliet was unable to close and we will continue to pray for them God's blessing and favor in the next season," McGregor said.

Several YouTubers, such as Corey Minor of Smart Christians Life, highlighted that at least one donor to Locke's ministry sent him an email requesting the return of their donations following his service comments.

"Based on your publicly stated verbal contract on October 27, 2024 (see included video clip), the stipulation for receiving these monies is that we must think that you abscond with money. We therefore state that we think you abscond with money. The conditions to receive all monies back have therefore been met and no further conditions shall be required," the redacted email from the donor said, in part.

An Oct. 29 response on behalf of Locke from the Rose Firm made it clear to the donor that no refund would be made, and if the donor insisted on trying to recover their donations, the church is prepared to defend itself legally.

"Please be advised that I serve as legal counsel to Global Vision and Pastor Locke. All subsequent communication regarding this matter should be directed exclusively to me. If you continue to attempt communication with Pastor Locke, please be advised that all of those communications will be ignored," the attorney wrote.

"I have had the opportunity to review and investigate the claims you make in your email. Please be further advised that there is no 'verbal contract' as you claim, and Global Vision will not be making any 'refund,'" the letter noted.

"You should know that if you or your agents choose to pursue this matter, as the church has done with all legal matters, it will aggressively defend all of the church's interests under Tennessee and federal law to include, but not be limited to, seeking all remedies against you in accordance with the Tennessee Public Participation Law.”

Neither the Rose Firm nor a spokesperson for Global Vision Bible Church immediately responded when contacted for comment by The Christian Post on Tuesday.

In his Oct. 27 comments, Locke suggested that some members of the church accused him and his family of using the church's money for personal enrichment, including the purchase of new cars and a mansion allegedly worth $1.6 million.

Locke said that he and his wife and daughter had purchased new cars, but they were all financed. He also said that though he had purchased a new house, it was only worth $625,000. He said he paid $1 million for 28 acres of land as a good investment.

"'Well, you know the reason we've not been able to close on Love's Way is because Pastor Locke stole all the building fund money to buy a $1.6 million house.' Let me tell you something, not only is that a lie, that is slanderous, and I'm going to tell you why," Locke said, repeating the allegations from his members against him.

"First of all, I bought a $625,000 house and a million dollars worth of 28 acres. And I remind you, six acres right here cost us $1.2 million three years ago."

He further noted that the money for his new house came from five businessmen and his personal savings. Locke purchased the new home after a gunman unloaded a garage of bullets into his family's former home in September.

Locke also claimed that very little of the $500,000 collected for the church's building fund actually came from in-person members. He insisted that had it not been for the generosity of his online followers, the church could not survive.

"Before you get too happy about it, let me tell you something: the three largest givers to our building program have been two people online in hubs right now that loaned us $100,000 each for the building and me and my wife," he said. "Now I'm not shaming you. I'm just telling you so when people make silly accusations [they will know]."