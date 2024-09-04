Home News ‘Madman’ shoots up home of Pastor Greg Locke with one of his children inside

Tennessee Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet is praising God for protecting his family after a “madman” allegedly unloaded a barrage of bullets into his home with one of his children inside.

Wilson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Scott Moore told The Tennessean that the shooting, which is being investigated, resulted in no injuries and they haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the incident. Moore said deputies responded to Locke’s home at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found 30 to 40 shell casings around the house, the garage and a vehicle.

Locke called the security footage of the shooting at his home “truly horrific” in a statement shared on Instagram with photographs of the scene.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“It’s 2:00am and for the last 3 hours our home has been a full blown crime scene. According to the security cam footage, we pulled into our driveway exactly ONE MINUTE after a madman unloaded an entire magazine of bullets from an automatic weapon into our house, garage, and my truck,” Locke said.

“The sound on the video is truly horrific. Detectives will still be here for a good while tonight. Only one of our kids was home and thank God not in the same area of the house. As you can see in the last pics, one of the bullets cut through the headboard of our youngest daughter’s bed and lodged in her pillow.”

He said he and his family had to be escorted to a hotel by security after the shooting and cited Psalm 91 in referencing God’s protection.

“We are all being security escorted to a hotel tonight. We have no further details. The only detail that matters is that Psalm 91 is true, and GOD PROTECTED US IN UNIMAGINABLE AND SUPERNATURAL WAYS,” he noted. “Please pray for the Locke family tonight.”

Locke, who began sharing content on his Facebook page in 2015, became an overnight conservative star after he posted a video on Facebook on April 22, 2016, criticizing Target for its then-new policy of allowing men to enter women's bathrooms and dressing rooms. He is also well-known for his outspoken opposition to abortion and Planned Parenthood.

In the summer of 2023, months after revealing that he got too involved with politics to the point where it was overshadowing his ministry, Locke, announced that he scrubbed thousands of videos with billions of views from his Facebook page to minimize some of the “collateral damage” they caused.

“We took [down] thousands … of videos, took about three or four days, deleted every one of them,” Locke told his congregation in a Sunday message posted on Facebook. “All of them, all the rants. Not because what I said was wrong, but because when I became a man I put away childish things. And I've learned to say things better.”

He then promised that his focus would be on Jesus, and he would stay away from politics.

“I promise you, my word will be for Jesus, not for any candidate. It just won't. So some of you are going to [have to] get past, or at least if you're going to stick around, you're going to have to get past the notion that, because we're coming into an important year, that I'm about to amp things up,” he said.

“I am, but I'm not amping it up on politics. I'm not. I'll still spit in the face of Planned Parenthood and call out baby butchers. I'm not going to compromise to the alphabet community,” he added. “I'm [not] going to lay down the sword. I'm just going to be more meticulous and specialize at who we swing it at.”