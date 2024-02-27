Home News Corey Turner, pastor of global Pentecostal megachurch, confirms resignation over adultery

Weeks after stepping down as global senior pastor of the Australia-based Neuma Church over allegations that he committed adultery with a female pastor in the Pentecostal megachurch, Pastor Corey Turner confirmed his resignation over a "morally inappropriate relationship."

"Out of sincere respect to those who have known me, trusted me and been connected in some way to my ministry as a Christian leader over the past 25 years, it's important that I publicly confess that the recent allegations toward me of my engagement in a morally inappropriate relationship is regrettably true," Turner wrote in a statement on his ministry's page on Facebook last Thursday.

"Towards the end of 2023 I didn't sufficiently guard my heart, reach out for help from trusted spiritual fathers, take decisive action or get the necessary rest I needed from the compounding levels of fatigue in my own soul," he said.

"In a fog of deception that clouded my emotions and judgement I sinned and compromised my relationship with God, my marriage covenant, my character, and my calling to ministry. I have sinned against God, my family and the church and I am deeply sorry and repentant for my part in this and ask God and you for forgiveness."

Until early February, Turner, who is married with children to wife Simone Turner, served as leader of the Hillsong-styled megachurch, which also has branches in Thailand and the United States.

Neuma Church's board secretary, Jacomi Du Preez, announced on Feb. 4 that the couple had resigned "due to unfortunate circumstances."

"It has become apparent that their health and wellbeing is such that they are no longer able to function in these roles," Du Preez said. "We ask the church to pray for them and their families as they explore the next season of their life and ministry, and we thank them for their service to Neuma."

Wayne Alcorn, president of the Australian Christian Churches, a movement of Pentecostal churches in voluntary cooperation to which Neuma Church is a member, revealed in a leaked Feb. 15 email that Turner had been accused of an "inappropriate relationship" with Pastor Stacey Hilliar.

Hilliar is a mother of four who served with her husband, Jai, on Neuma's executive team. She oversaw the "Prophetic Pillar" of the church, "which includes worship, creativity, prayer and the prophetic," according to her ministry profile.

In his recent remarks about his failures, Turner praised his wife and children for standing with him and embracing his weakness.

"I'm forever grateful to my amazing wife Simone and our beautiful children who have faithfully stood beside me and embraced me in my weakness. Simone was innocent, I'm not, yet we are committed to moving forward together into the fulness of God's restorative plan for our marriage. Together we are receiving the support and direction of seasoned and competent spiritual leaders as we take the necessary time for God to heal and restore us," he said.

"With the help of gifted counsellors I am confronting the errors of my own heart and receiving ministry for the unhealed wounds that have contributed to my actions."

Turner said resigning as senior pastor is a way to take "personal responsibility" for his failures and "prioritize the restoration of our family."

"We love the Neuma family very much and have always considered it an honor to be called by God to lead Neuma alongside the board, the elders, and the executive team," he wrote. "We will be forever grateful to God and the Neuma global family for the privilege of being your senior pastors."