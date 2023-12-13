Home Church & Ministries Influential Presbyterian Church in America pastor resigns years after ‘personal conduct’ arrest

The pastor of an influential Presbyterian Church in America congregation based in Pennsylvania has stepped down from his leadership role years after his arrest for a "personal conduct" charge.

Pastor Liam Goligher of Tenth Presbyterian Church of Philadelphia resigned earlier this month after a 2014 arrest for "personal conduct" at a city park in Lancaster along with another congregation leader was made public by the watchdog website Anglican Watch.

Anglican Watch cited public records that found that a person matching Goligher's description was arrested and pleaded guilty in July 2014 for a charge of violating Lancaster City Code section 98-19.B, which prohibits sexual acts in city parks.

Later reports indicated that Goligher was the guilty party and that Tenth Presbyterian deacon Susan Elzey also pleaded guilty to the same charge on the same day as Goligher.

A church staff member directed The Christian Post to a statement posted on the church's website on Wednesday, which explained that the 2014 arrest was "previously unknown to Tenth Church."

"The citation is a matter of public record and cites actions which give the appearance of sin. Our denomination, the Presbyterian Church in America, has specific processes to review the conduct of its ministers," stated the church.

"This matter is being referred to the Philadelphia Presbytery who will conduct an investigation. The process of searching for a new Senior Minister at Tenth will follow the formal dissolution of the pastoral relationship according to the polity of our denomination."

The statement added that the revelation is "difficult news for the Tenth community, and we are experiencing a wide range of emotions."

"Any time there is a breach in the Church, the whole Body feels it deeply," the statement continued. "When the Church is confronted by the appearance of sin, her mission is not to abandon people but to work to seek the truth in the situation and encourage any needed repentance and reconciliation with God and one another."

"During this time of trouble and confusion, our only hope at Tenth Church is to humble ourselves, and in repentance and faith seek the mercy of God through Jesus Christ, and to encourage others who struggle with sin in their lives to do the same."

This year, Tenth Presbyterian has weathered allegations of abuse from its leadership, with the group Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment releasing a 144-page report last month detailing allegations from over 20 former and current church members against six current and former Tenth Church leaders, according to Ministry Watch.

Additionally, Anglican Watch previously accused Goligher of interfering with the GRACE investigation and alleged that the former lead pastor lied to investigators.