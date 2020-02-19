Megachurch pastor stars in Amazon Prime series leading motorcyclists on ride of lifetime

Brian Tome, pastor of Crossroads Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the star of a new seven-episode adventure reality series on Amazon Prime titled, “Phantom Lake.”

The leader of the third-largest and “fast growing” church in the U.S., according to the ministry’s website, becomes a father-figure to nine motorcycle riders as he leads the team on a physically and mentally exhausting ride to the rim of the elusive Phantom Lake in rural Medicine Bow National Forrest in Wyoming. The episodes showcase how the gruesome ride pushes everyone to their physical, emotional, and spiritual limits.

“I love God, I love seeing people grow, and I love motorcycles. This project was a win, win, win,” Tome told The Christian Post on Tuesday.

The purpose of the bike trip is one of growth, according to the synopsis, and tackling “relational, spiritual, and physical” growth.

Tome said his goal for the series is to show the world what being a believer in Christ is like in the real world.

“We looked forward to showing people outside of the Christian community what an actual Christian looks like who is relatable,” he told CP.

“This was a controversial project for some Christian distributors because of the rawness. It was also a controversial project for others because of the God factor. The middle bandwidth is where most people live, but there are few entertainment options for them,” he added.

The acclaimed author and pastor desires for viewers to see a different part of faith they might not have examined.

“I’m hoping that with ‘Phantom Lake’ people see an aspect of God that they haven’t considered,” Tome concluded.

Ratings for the show reveal that viewers are taking to Tome’s leadership.

“Phantom Lake” is now streaming on Amazon Prime.