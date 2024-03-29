Home News Megachurch pastors lose ministry credentials after confessing to affair

Two Australian Pentecostal megachurch pastors have temporarily lost their ministry credentials following allegations that the pair engaged in an adulterous relationship.

Corey Turner, the global senior pastor of Neuma Church, confessed to having an affair with Stacey Hilliar, a female pastor within the megachurch, which has branches in Thailand and the United States.

The Framework, a site that analyzes the inner workings of churches and various groups, shared on social media a copy of an email that Australian Christian Churches President Wayne Alcorn sent to other pastors within the network.

According to ACC’s website, the network represents over 1,100 Australia-based churches and more than 385,000 believers.

In the email, Alcorn announced that Turner and Hilliar had lost their ministry credentials for a minimum of two years following an investigation and a personal confession from both parties.

“The next season for them is all about embracing God’s grace as it is outworked in their lives and families,” Alcorn stated in the email. “We encourage you to pray for all concerned at this time.”

According to the ACC president, current and former executive members followed “due process” when investigating the matter and “prayerfully considered” their response to the allegations. Alcorn suggested that anyone who accuses the members of anything less is attempting to undermine the “credibility of good people serving the Lord.”

The Framework was critical of Alcorn's email, taking issue with the statement not being made public and for not permanently barring Turner and Hilliar from leadership.

"Alcorn is committing the same sins of his past regarding transparency in ACC leadership," the group stated. "And for two years? You do not know the scriptures. They are disqualified and need to get on with their lives."

Last month, Turner confirmed in a now-deleted Facebook post that he had resigned from Neuma Church due to a “morally inappropriate relationship.” The megachurch pastor stated that resigning was a way to take "personal responsibility" for his failures and "prioritize the restoration of our family."

"Out of sincere respect to those who have known me, trusted me and been connected in some way to my ministry as a Christian leader over the past 25 years, it's important that I publicly confess that the recent allegations toward me of my engagement in a morally inappropriate relationship is regrettably true," Turner wrote.

The senior pastor admitted that, toward the end of 2023, he did not guard his heart, seek counsel from spiritual fathers, or attempt to rest as he began to experience what he described as a “fatigue” on his soul.

"In a fog of deception that clouded my emotions and judgement I sinned and compromised my relationship with God, my marriage covenant, my character, and my calling to ministry,” Turner wrote. “I have sinned against God, my family and the church and I am deeply sorry and repentant for my part in this and ask God and you for forgiveness."

Neuma Church’s board secretary, Jacomi Du Preez, requested in a Feb. 4 statement that people pray for Turner and his wife, announcing that the two had resigned from the church due to unfortunate circumstances."

"It has become apparent that their health and wellbeing is such that they are no longer able to function in these roles," Du Preez said. "We ask the church to pray for them and their families as they explore the next season of their life and ministry, and we thank them for their service to Neuma."