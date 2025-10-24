Home News Melissa could become major hurricane, may impact the US

Tropical Storm Melissa is projected to become a major hurricane that could inflict devastating damage on several Caribbean islands, as the possibility of the United States experiencing some of the storm's effects remains.

The projected path of the storm, compiled by the National Hurricane Center, shows Melissa strengthening into a Hurricane Saturday evening before reaching the status of a major hurricane shortly thereafter.

The storm is expected to be centered on Jamaica through Tuesday before advancing to Cuba as a major hurricane on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center defines a major hurricane as a storm with wind speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour.

Both a hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning are in effect for the southwestern peninsula of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-au-Prince. As explained in an advisory published by the National Hurricane Center, "Significant, life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides are expected in the southern Dominican Republic and eastern Jamaica, with catastrophic flash flooding and landslides anticipated in southern Haiti."

The National Hurricane Center also warned about the potential of "flash and urban flooding" in the northern Dominican Republic, northern Haiti and western Jamaica. It projected that "Minor coastal flooding is likely along the coast of Jamaica by Saturday in areas of onshore winds as tropical storm conditions begin to reach the area," adding "There is a potential risk of a more significant storm surge, especially along the south coast of Jamaica, early next week."

The National Hurricane Center repeatedly stressed that there is significant uncertainty about Melissa's path and impacts due to the storm's slow speed. While the U.S. appears likely to avoid a direct hit and catastrophic damage from Melissa, tropical-storm-force winds could engulf southern Florida within the next five days. The National Hurricane Center defines tropical-storm-force winds as those with speeds between 39 and 73 miles per hour.

Rainfall totals as high as 16 to 20 inches are forecasted in the southwestern part of Haiti within the next three days. Between 12 and 16 inches of rain could fall in the southwest corner of Haiti and the eastern part of Jamaica. The forecast shows 8 to 12 inches falling in the east-central part of Jamaica, parts of southwest Haiti, and the southwest corner of the Dominican Republic.

Melissa could dump 6 to 8 inches of rain in central Jamaica, parts of southwest Haiti and parts of the southwest Dominican Republic. West central Jamaica, most of south central and southeastern Haiti, as well as the south central and central portions of the Dominican Republic, could see 4 to 6 inches of rain.

Western Jamaica, central Haiti, the central and southeastern portions of the Dominican Republic as well as parts of the southeast coast of Cuba could see 2 to 4 inches of rain. Rainfall totals of between 1 to 2 inches are projected in most of southeast Cuba, the northern parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic as well as the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos. Final rainfall totals from the storm could be much higher as the rainfall forecast only covers the next three days.