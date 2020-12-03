Melissa McCarthy, husband to star in Netflix series 'God's Favorite Idiot' Melissa McCarthy, husband to star in Netflix series 'God's Favorite Idiot'

A new comedy series titled “God’s Favorite Idiot” created by Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, has been picked up by Netflix.

According to Variety, the streaming giant ordered 16 episodes of the series in which McCarthy and Falcone also star.

“God’s Favorite Idiot,” follows mid-level tech support employee Clark Thompson (Falcone) as he finds love with co-worker Amily Luck (McCarthy). His journey to love begins at exactly the same time he accidentally becomes a “messenger of God,” according to the show’s description.

The series will also feature “roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.”

Falcone wrote the comedy, and both he and McCarthy serve as executive producers under the banner of their company On the Day. Director Michael McDonald partnered with the couple to direct and executive produce the series as he has in the past.

McCarthy and Falcone, who've been married for 15 years, have collaborated on several past projects. Some of their collaborations include “Bridesmaids,” “Tammy,” “The Boss,” “Life of the Party,” and “Superintelligence.”

McCarthy made headlines recently for donating $20,000 to the Christian anti-sex trafficking organization Exodus Cry, but then withdrew the donation after critics accused the nonprofit of being “homophobic” and “anti-choice.”

Exodus Cry was originally listed as a recipient of McCarthy's “20 Days of Kindness” campaign in partnership with HBO Max as part of an effort to promote the movie “Superintelligence.”

The Christian organization was removed from the list after the Daily Beast published an article labeling the charity as an “anti-abortion group hell-bent on killing the sex industry.”

In response, Exodus Cry tweeted, "HBO & Melissa McCarthy dropped us from their 20 Days of Kindness campaign after a hit piece came out about us with false info. But many people began to post 'I support everything Exodus Cry stands for.'"

