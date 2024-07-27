Home News Members of beloved gospel music family The Nelons die in Wyoming plane crash

Three members of The Nelons — described as "one of America's most cherished Gospel music families" — died in a plane crash in Wyoming Friday as they were en route to join a cruise to Alaska.

"As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister, Amber, and brother-in-law, Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry and Melissa Haynie, were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday," Autumn Nelon Streetman said in a statement.

"Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason's parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love, and support as we navigate the coming days."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The Atlanta-based family was traveling to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise, according to a statement released by Gaither Management Group. The crash claimed the lives of Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, their daughter Amber and their son-in-law Nathan Kistler. Their assistant, Melodi Hodges, pilot Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa, also lost their lives in the accident. Larry Haynie also served as the Georgia Department of Corrections Board chairman.

Nelon Streetman, Jason and Kelly's youngest daughter, was not on the plane and arrived in Seattle with her husband, Jamie Streetman. They were notified of the accident upon landing and taken to a hotel, where they were surrounded in prayer and support by Bill and Gloria Gaither and other artists.

The couple plans to return home to be with Kelly Nelon Clark's brother, Todd Nelon, and his wife, Rhonda, during their time of grief.

The accident, which also sparked a wildfire, occured around 1 p.m. north of Gillette in the northeast corner of the state, according to Campbell County officials. The incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

"Campbell County Fire Department units are currently working to suppress the fire," county officials stated in a Facebook post Friday night. "Suppression efforts include aircraft, heavy equipment and engine crews."

Inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2016, The Nelons were founded by Rex Nelon, Kelly Nelon Clark's father, in 1977. They were previously known as The Rex Nelon Singers. Over the years, the group has featured over a dozen members. Rex Nelon died in 2000 at age 68.

The group has won several Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. The group was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Southern Gospel Album in 1991.

The tragedy drew responses from many online, including fans of the Nelons and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who urged prayer for the Haynie family.

"Marty, the girls and I are truly saddened to learn of the tragic death of Larry Haynie and his wife, Lisa, along with all those lost in this horrible plane accident," Kemp stated. "As chairman of the Georgia Department of Corrections Board and through a career of valued service in public safety, Larry's impact on our state will not be forgotten."