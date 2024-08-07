Home News Has the 560K-member Nigerian Episcopal Area left the United Methodist Church over LGBT affirmation?

The mostly theologically liberal United Methodist Church and the theologically conservative Global Methodist Church are each claiming control of a regional body based in Nigeria.

The UMC Nigerian Episcopal Area comprises four regional bodies known as annual conferences, with a reported 560,000 members.

The GM Church released a statement on Wednesday announcing that its Transitional Leadership Council officially welcomed Nigerian Bishop Johnwesley Yohanna and the four annual conferences into membership with their denomination.

According to the conservative denomination, the Southern Nigeria, Central Nigeria, Northern Nigeria and Northeast Nigeria Conferences voted unanimously to end their affiliation with the UMC and join them.

However, days before the GM Church released its announcement, the UMC Council of Bishops issued a statement saying that Yohanna had resigned as bishop and the liberal denomination had appointed an interim leadership team for the Nigerian Episcopal Area.

According to the announcement, the UMC bishops assigned Bishop John Schol, Bishop Eben Nhiwatiwa and Bishop Patrick Streiff to serve as the interim episcopal team for the Nigeria Episcopal Area through December.

“I am humbled and honored to be serving in this capacity,” said Bishop Schol, as quoted in the UMC announcement. “God has a great future for United Methodism in Nigeria.”

The Christian Post contacted both denominations for clarification on the situation, and both maintained that the Nigerian Episcopal Area belongs to them.

GM Church Transitional Connectional Officer Keith Boyette told CP that their information on the matter “came directly from those in positions of authority on the ground in Nigeria.”

“They informed me that unanimous votes were taken at the duly called special sessions of each of the four annual conferences in Nigeria to withdraw from The United Methodist Church and to align with the Global Methodist Church,” Boyette said.

Boyette explained that his denomination has “appointed leadership for each of” the four Nigerian conferences and is “moving ahead to receive congregations and clergy into membership in the Global Methodist Church.”

A representative of the UMC forwarded CP a statement from UMC Council of Bishops President Tracy Malone, explaining that there is a process by which a regional body can leave the UMC.

Malone said in the statement that there are three steps an annual conference seeking disaffiliation from the UMC must take, in accordance with paragraph 572 of the UMC Book of Discipline.

These steps include: “Approval by the Annual Conference Session at a duly called and promoted Annual Conference Session,” “Approval by the Central Conference” and “Approval by the General Conference.”

“None of the three votes occurred,” stated Malone. “Bishop Yohanna and his cabinet have resigned from The United Methodist Church.”

Earlier this year, delegates at the UMC General Conference voted overwhelmingly to remove parts of the UMC Book of Discipline that prohibited the blessing of same-sex unions and the ordination of clergy in same-sex romantic relationships.

The General Conference votes came after more than 7,500 mostly conservative congregations disaffiliated from the denomination due to the decades-long debate over LGBT issues.

In May, shortly after the closing of the General Conference, the Côte d'Ivoire Conference, a West African-based regional body of approximately 1 million members, voted to leave the UMC over the changes.

In June, UMC Liberian Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr. announced that his regional body was not going to bless same-sex unions or allow for the ordination of noncelibate homosexuals.

"The Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church is traditional in its interpretation of Holy Scripture and will continue its evangelistic outreach to all persons who live in darkness and do not know the redemptive grace of our Lord, Jesus Christ," stated Quire.

"To all United Methodists in Liberia and our Liberian public, The United Methodist Church is not a GAY Church! It is a strong Church of God administering to sinners who are in need of the saving knowledge and grace of God!"