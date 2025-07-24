Home News Mexico National Guard evicts staff, seizes property of Assemblies of God seminary

A large-scale security operation was carried out in Mexico City last Friday at the premises of the Anna Sanders Theological Seminary, part of the National Council of the Assemblies of God. Authorities also intervened at the “Jesus Christ Light to the Nations” Christian Church, the Southern District offices of the Assemblies of God, and the offices of the Christian bookstore Recursos Cristianos Kerygma.

Dozens of agents from the National Guard, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), and the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) arrived without warning, heavily armed, and forced the removal of staff, furniture and documents from the premises.

Bibles, textbooks, musical instruments, personal belongings, and materials from the iconic Anna Sanders Seminary — where pastors and Evangelical leaders have been trained for over 55 years — were left outside on desks and chairs, visible to passersby who watched in shock.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Closure seals were placed by the FGR on the property located at 53 Alarcón Street in the 10 de Mayo neighborhood of the Venustiano Carranza borough of Mexico City, as well as on the Pentecostal Christian Church “Jesus Christ Light to the Nations” affiliated with the Assemblies of God.

The Anna Sanders Seminary occupies over 10,000 square meters and is located near the San Lázaro Legislative Palace, which houses Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies and Congress.

“The police carried out the eviction because there’s a ruined building on the premises. They claim it is a cultural heritage site. This isn’t the first time they’ve tried something like this,” said a seminary staff member who requested anonymity.

The staff member noted that in 2024, authorities had already attempted a similar eviction, but were unsuccessful.

No arrests were made during the operation, but official seals were affixed to the secured properties to prevent re-entry.

“We weren’t able to remove anything from the bookstore; everything was left inside. We don’t know what’s going to happen to all the materials — hundreds of books and items remain in there,” said a staff member of the Kerygma Christian bookstore.

Photos circulated by Christians on social media showed that the security camera system was removed from the seminary during the raid.

“Look at us — surrounded by police as if we were criminals. May the Lord have mercy on us,” said one of the seminary’s teachers as he watched the eviction unfold.

Miguel Ángel Solís Osorno, the seminary’s deputy director, said legal proceedings are underway to reach a resolution with Mexico City authorities.

“We ask for intense prayer in these days. We hope this is resolved soon. We need to be cautious,” Solís said.

According to the Assemblies of God, the eviction was triggered because a historic building under the protection of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) is located on the property.

In an official statement released on Facebook by the General Council of the Assemblies of God, the church confirmed that an emergency meeting had been held to address the situation.

The statement emphasized that a prior inspection of the old San Lázaro church took place in February 2024, citing deterioration due to age. It also noted that in March of this year, INAH filed a lawsuit for “damages to a historic monument.”

The Assemblies of God stressed that last Friday’s operation was “sudden and treacherous,” carried out under a search warrant that resulted in eviction and property seizure — even though the property is legally owned, according to the church.

Church leaders stated that their lawyers will file all legally permitted appeals.

A negotiation hearing between both parties is scheduled for Aug. 26.

In Mexico, disputes with INAH over properties typically stem from issues concerning cultural heritage preservation and the enforcement of related laws and regulations. Conflicts often arise when construction or modifications are made near archaeological zones or historic sites.

Authorities reportedly claim the property includes a historic Catholic sanctuary dedicated to San Lázaro, dating from the 16th century and is in a state of disrepair. The site has also been used to film commercials and TV series.

Neither the Mexico City government nor the federal government has issued an official statement regarding the eviction and property seizure at the Assemblies of God facilities.

A former hospital and place of worship going back to the 16th century

According to the INAH website, the former Catholic church of San Lázaro — originally named the Old Hospital and Church of San Lázaro — was founded in the 16th century, far from the city center near the levee that held back the lake waters.

On Aug. 23, 1571, the archbishop obtained a license for its foundation, and the city council donated land for the structure, built by Dr. Pedro López around 1572 to serve leprosy patients.

In 1890, the church was sold to private owners and later used as a factory and warehouse.

On Feb. 9, 1931, the church was declared a Historic Monument by the director of Colonial and Republican Monuments. It has officially held this designation since that date.

Since 1949, the property has belonged to Bienes Raíces San Lázaro, S.A. de C.V., affiliated with the World Fellowship of the Assemblies of God and the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Congregation. Permits have also been granted for filming commercials and TV programs on site.

On July 8, 1959, the Ministry of Public Education issued a document declaring all religious buildings constructed between the 16th and 19th centuries as “Historic Monuments.”

This property is classified as a historic monument under Articles 35 and 36 of the Federal Law on Monuments and Archaeological, Artistic and Historic Zones, published in the Diario Oficial de la Federación on May 6, 1972.

Originally published on Diario Cristiano, Christian Daily International's Spanish edition.