Michael Jr. reimagines comedy with virtual comedy tour ‘Laugh Your Mask Off’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Comedian Michael Jr. announced that he'll be hosting an interactive virtual comedy tour called “Laugh Your Mask Off” featuring families from across the United States that he'll be talking to live on Zoom.

"I am Michael Jr. and I get to bring laughter to people. But I don't just bring laughter for the sake of comedy, I actually use laughter to inspire people,” the comic said in an Instagram video shared with The Christian Post.

The “Selfie Dad” actor said the world has “extremely uninspiring things going on” and he wants to counter all of it in a positive way.

“We need to take a break from just focusing on all the pain and give ourselves permission to laugh,” he said.

As a result, “Laugh Your Mask Off” was created to be an interactive comedy tour that travels right into audiences' homes. A video promotion shows Michael Jr.'s live interactions with viewers.

“We took my new comedy special, chopped it up into bite-sized pieces so now I can interact with you right from your living room in between the jokes,” the Texas resident explained.

Michael Jr. added: “This is stand-up comedy reimagined. Now that we know that this works, we're taking it on tour from city to city so you can laugh with the people in your community. We're not just gonna laugh.”

The comedian mixes ministry in with his clean jokes and for years now his approach to comedy has inspired audiences across the country to enjoy life and live out their God-given purpose.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

“I got some inspiring stories and some insight I plan to share as well because when a person laughs their heart is open. If I can make a deposit that can cause a positive change, that's exactly what I want to do,” Michael Jr. concludes in the video. “Go ahead and get your family, your friends, and your Zoom connection ready, because we 'bout to laugh our mask off and be inspired while doing so.”



Tickets for “Laugh Your Mask Off” are now on sale. Tickets include household viewing and live interaction with Michael Jr.

“We’re using laughter to be inspired; because the truth is, people were wearing masks long before this pandemic began,” Michael Jr. said in the statement.

He is hoping that during a time of social distancing and unrest that laughter will bring people together.