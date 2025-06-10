Home News Michael Tait confesses to cocaine use, inappropriate conduct with men

Michael Tait, the former lead singer of Christian rock band Newsboys and member of Grammy-winning group DC Talk, publicly confessed Tuesday to a history of "reckless and destructive behavior," including drug and alcohol abuse and unwanted sexual conduct involving men.

In a written statement on Instagram, the 59-year-old singer acknowledged that "recent reports of my reckless and destructive behavior … are sadly, largely true."

"For some two decades, I used and abused cocaine, consumed far too much alcohol, and, at times, touched men in an unwanted sensual way. I am ashamed of my life choices and actions, and make no excuses for them. I will simply call it what God calls it — sin," he wrote.

"I'm ashamed to admit that for years I have lied and deceived my family, friends, fans, and even misled my bandmates about aspects of my life. I was, for the most part, living two distinctly different lives. I was not the same person on stage Sunday night that I was at home on Monday. I was violating everything I was raised to believe by my God-fearing Dad and Mom, about walking with Jesus and was grieving the very God I loved and sang about for most of my life. By His grace, I can say that for the past six months, I have lived a singular life—one of utter brokenness and total dependence on a loving and merciful God."

Tait's confession follows an in-depth investigative report published by The Roys Report last week, in which three men accused him of sexual assault during separate incidents dating back to 2004. The investigation also documented long-term allegations of drug and alcohol abuse during his time as a touring Christian music artist.

While disputing some unspecified details, Tait said he does not challenge "the substance of them."

Tait revealed that he entered treatment shortly after abruptly stepping down from Newsboys in January, spending six weeks in recovery in Utah for addiction and emotional healing.

"I have been clean and sober since, though I still have lots of hard work ahead of me," he wrote.

"I have hurt so many people in so many ways, and I will live with that shameful reality the rest of my life," he said. "I want to say I'm sorry to everyone I have hurt. I am truly sorry."

Tait thanked the "small circle" of health professionals, family members and spiritual advisors who have supported him, saying they "surrounded me with love, grace, and prayer." He also quoted Psalm 51, King David's famous prayer of repentance: "Blot out my transgressions … create in me a new heart, O God."

"To the extent my sinful behavior has caused anyone to lose respect or faith or trust in me, I understand, deserve, and accept that," he added. "But it crushes me to think that someone would lose or choose not to pursue faith and trust in Jesus because I have been a horrible representative of Him."

Tait's statement is his first public acknowledgment since The Roys Report published its initial exposé on June 3. The story included testimony from three men who said they were 22 years old at the time of their respective encounters with Tait. Each described a similar pattern of grooming, excessive alcohol use, and non-consensual physical contact. The report also cited over 50 sources that corroborated a pattern of substance abuse and inappropriate behavior.

The fallout has been swift. K-LOVE, the country's largest Christian radio network, confirmed it has pulled music by Newsboys and DC Talk from rotation. Several local stations across North America and Australia have followed suit.

Meanwhile, the remaining members of Newsboys, Jeff Frankenstein, Jody Davis, Duncan Phillips and Adam Agee, released a statement last week expressing "horror, heartbreak, and anger," and saying they felt "deceived" by Tait, who they said admitted in January to "living a double life."

In a Facebook group, Agee, who took over the position of lead singer following Tait's exit, also said the band had "obviously heard rumors over the years," but "each time something came up we tried to find the source and no one would tell us."

"We asked Tait each time something would come up and he would deny it emphatically. He called a meeting the first week of January and none of us knew that the next day we would be a 4 piece band instead of a 5 piece," he said.

Tait concluded his post by stating that he accepts the consequences of his sin and is "committed to continuing the hard work of repentance and healing-work" privately and "away from the stage and the spotlight."