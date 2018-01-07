Reuters/Carlos Barria Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury" reveal shocking details about Donald J. Trump and his presidency.

Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" offer all sorts of shocking reveals about U.S. President Donald J. Trump. Meanwhile, the Trump administration attempted to prevent the exposé from being published.

Wolff's newest masterpiece, "Fire and Fury," contains the inside story of how President Trump runs his administration in the White House. Copies of the book, both hard and electronic, are out now and it has given its readers shocking information about the current U.S. President.

One of the things revealed about Trump from "Fire and Fury" was how he would plan to get the wives of his friends in bed with him, Variety confirmed. An entire paragraph detailed that Trump would convince the wife that her husband was hiding something and that he would stage to make him look like he's unfaithful to her.

"Do you still like having sex with your wife? How often? You must have had a better f— than your wife? Tell me about it. I have girls coming in from Los Angeles at three o'clock. We can go upstairs and have a great time. I promise," Trump would say in a conversation with his friend, while he had his wife listening in.

The book also talked about Ivanka Trump's relationship with her father. In one instance, Steve Bannon called the first daughter "a f***ing liar" about her relationship with Russia with President Trump in presence. When Ivanka complained to her father, he only said, "I told you this was a tough town, baby."

Aside from that, Wolff took notice that Ivanka had already figured out how to make "successful pitches" to Trump, ensuring that her initiatives would be more or less approved by her father.

"Fire and Fury" also revealed small but certainly interesting pieces of information. One example is that insiders believe it was President Trump himself who leaked Melania Trump's nude photos from when she was modeling.

Another one is that President Trump prefers to eat McDonald's because of his fear of being poisoned.

Trump attempted to prevent "Fire and Fury" from being published. One of his lawyers, Charles J. Harder, approached the publisher — Henry Holt — to "immediately cease and desist" the release of the book, Independent reports.

However, Holt decided to publish the book earlier because of Harder's threats, and "Fire and Fury" became available on Jan 5.