Country artist Mickey Guyton on the role faith, family played shaping journey to stardom: 'Huge part of my life'

Country star Mickey Guyton has reflected on the role Christianity and family have played in shaping her journey to stardom and how her faith in God continues to drive her to speak up for marginalized communities.

In an interview with The Christian Post, the 39-year-old Grammy-nominated artist revealed that growing up in Texas, she attended church twice a week with her family and sang in the youth choir. Popular '90s shows like “Adventures in Odyssey” and “Psalty the Singing Songbook” were formative parts of her childhood.

So, when she moved to Nashville and ventured into the music industry, inspired by country greats like Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers and LeAnn Rimes, her deep-rooted faith played an inevitable role.

“[Faith] was a huge part of my life and always has been, and being in the industry that is so fickle, that is so hard — and especially the angle I took, I really like standing up for people, no matter who it is, anybody that felt marginalized, I'm standing up for them — that comes with a huge responsibility.”

“It was my faith in God that helped me. A lot of the things, that's my approach, I really believe He was speaking through me because there are some times I would hear interviews and I'm like, ‘I don't recall saying that.’ So, it was definitely an out-of-body experience sometimes.”

Named Time magazine’s “2022 breakthrough artist of the year,” Guyton is known for blending traditional country sounds with a contemporary edge, reflecting her own personal experiences. She performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl in February and became the first black nominee for Best Country Album at the Grammys in the award’s history.

In 2020, she made history as the first black female artist to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where she sang her powerful anthem, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" to critical acclaim.

Despite the accolades, Guyton said her faith and “beautiful home life” with her husband and 2-year-old son keep her grounded. She said that as she was facing the uncertainty of balancing motherhood and a booming career, her son brought “so many blessings.”

“I couldn't stop the opportunities from coming into my life, and I think it was because of my son,” she said. “God gave me him. He's such a precious kid, and seeing him smile every day … the world can be crazy around you. But the endorphins you get from just seeing your baby smile — there's nothing like it. The closest thing to God's love, in my personal opinion, is our love for our kids. And that grounds me for sure.”

Guyton was recently part of the Apple TV+ show "My Kind of Country," produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves. The show is a singing competition that follows a documentary-style approach, and it features artists from all over the world. As one of the show's scouts, Guyton, along with Jimmy Allen and Orville Peck, traveled the globe to find the next big superstar.

Micaela Kleinsmith, who hails from Cape Town, South Africa, was named the winner of the series, receiving a $100,000 prize and the full backing of Apple Music

Guyton described the show as “more boutique” than singing competitions like "The Voice" or "American Idol": “It's shot more in like a documentary style versus the lights and the flash,” she said, “And it's beautiful. But this is more personal. You're getting a window into these artist’s minds and watching them develop as an artist and they get to go through different workshops.”

The show's approach to finding talent is also unique. Rather than relying on auditions or applications, the producers found the artists through word of mouth and then put them through a series of workshops.

And, unlike other reality shows that often make fun of contestants, Guyton — who auditioned for "American Idol" as a young singer — said the show is intentionally kind and caring toward its artists.

“I told them it was contingent, in order for me to be a part of the show, ‘I need to make sure that this show doesn't treat these artists like they're disposable and that they're just part of a cast, we have to really care. These are people's dreams and we need to be tender and honor them.”

Guyton, who is gearing up for a tour with country star Shania Twain, said she’s excited to continue opening the doors for other artists. And as she continues to make her mark on the world of country music, the songstress said she remains committed to using her voice to stand up for those who need it most.

“There's just there's a lot of love happening [in country music] and people are getting to see how beautiful the actual community is,” she said.