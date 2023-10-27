Southern Baptist, Liberty University professor: 5 interesting facts about House Speaker Mike Johnson

Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday following three weeks of infighting among GOP members.

Johnson, who was elected to the House back in 2016, became the 56th House speaker via a 220-209 vote in which all present Democrats voted for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and all Republicans present voted for Johnson.

Since rising to the prominent position, the relatively unknown Johnson has received a good deal of media attention, especially looking at his religious views and his past career as a lawyer.

Here are five interesting facts about House Speaker Mike Johnson. They include his active involvement in the Southern Baptist Convention, past work with conservative law firms, and his concerns about inconsistencies in the 2020 presidential election.

