Mike Pence, Pastor Greg Locke among conservatives condemning water attack on NYPD officers

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Vice President Mike Pence and popular internet preacher Greg Locke are among several conservatives condemning viral videos that surfaced Monday showing NYPD officers being doused with water by residents in Harlem and Brooklyn, New York, over the weekend as multiple suspects in the cases were arrested.

“It’s disgusting!” -- Outrage is growing after viral videos show people drenching NYPD officers with water. | @CarleyShimkus pic.twitter.com/c9eJZEpfH3 — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) July 23, 2019

“This conduct is disgraceful. President @realDonaldTrump and I will ALWAYS stand with the brave men & women of our law enforcement who serve on the thin blue line everyday. #StandWithNYPD,” Pence wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

“Videos posted online show NYPD officers getting drenched with buckets of water & hit in the back of the head with a plastic bucket by laughing & gloating young men. Where’s the outrage about this? Where’s the wall to wall cable news coverage?” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., asked on Twitter.

This conduct is disgraceful. President @realDonaldTrump and I will ALWAYS stand with the brave men & women of our law enforcement who serve on the thin blue line everyday. #StandWithNYPD https://t.co/VLIMnUGWDX — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 23, 2019

In the Harlem video, officers who do not react to the abuse are doused with water and a bucket is hurled at one of them as they make an arrest of a suspect. Another video shot in Brooklyn shows two police officer being soaked from head to toe by a group of men. The officers also walk away quietly without reacting even though at one point one of the men in the video walks up to one of the retreating officers and dumps a blue bucket of water over his head.

Outspoken internet preacher and lead pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee, Greg Locke, did not mince his words about the attack on the officers, calling the young men “cop-hating thugs” in a video response post on Twitter late Tuesday.

“So now apparently it’s supposed to be cool to attack police officers, to not only disrespect them but to dump buckets of water on them and then the world has a meltdown and says, ‘Oh, it’s not a big deal, it’s just water and they’re just police officers,” he began.

“Let me tell you something skippy, those officers protect your life. You’re not gonna call those water boys when somebody breaks into your house. You’re not gonna call Ben and Jerry’s or an Uber, you’re gonna call the police,” he continued.

“These men and women risk their life. Are there a few bad seeds? Of course there are. But I’m here to tell you by and large, those that wear that uniform are making pennies on the dollar to keep you and your tail safe. And you would dare disrespect them in such a foolish fashion?” he said as he went on to bless and thank police officers for their work.

NYPD Chief ????????

Terence Monahan: ??



The videos of cops being doused with water and having objects hurled at them as they made an arrest in Harlem is reprehensible. #Deblasio ??#Liberalshateamerica ??@realDonaldTrump



??Remarkable Restraint ??



pic.twitter.com/NAeTCyFpyZ — JKO-017???????? (@jko017) July 23, 2019

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who is a former NYPD officer, also condemned the attack on the NYPD officers.

“As a former cop who fought for reform from inside, I never stood silent when a civilian was disrespected. I damn sure won't be silent at this disrespect of these symbols of our safety. We've come too far as community and police to permit this foolishness,” he said Monday.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani placed the blame for the treatment of the police officers on 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“This disrespect for the uniform in NYC is result of a Democrat-Progressive (Retrogressive)-Socialist Mayor. This is what happens with knee-jerk disrespect for police. It will only get worse until these Left wing idiots are defeated,” Giuliani wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

When you disrespect our NYPD officers, you disrespect ALL New Yorkers. We don't tolerate that in our city.



The truth is crime's NEVER been lower in New York City and that's because we're bridging the divide between police and communities — a divide @RudyGiuliani helped create. https://t.co/A303mUWl8Q — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 23, 2019

Mayor de Blasio shot back at Giuliani, accusing him of being part of the reason for the strained relationship between the NYPD and residents in some communities.

“When you disrespect our NYPD officers, you disrespect ALL New Yorkers. We don't tolerate that in our city. The truth is crime's NEVER been lower in New York City and that's because we're bridging the divide between police and communities — a divide @RudyGiuliani helped create,” de Blasio replied.

City officials announced last month that the number of reported murders, rapes and robberies in New York is lower now than it was a year ago, reflecting a falling crime rate that began in the mid-1990s. Hate crimes increased 64% for the period and officials note that a majority of those incidents targeted Jews.